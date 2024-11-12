‘Bayanihan voting’: How to help Chelsea Manalo reach Miss Universe 2024 semifinals

The Miss Universe Philippines (MUPH) Organization is seeking Filipinos’ support for Philippine bet Chelsea Manalo to enter the semifinals of Miss Universe 2024 with the help of fan voting.

The MUPH said that the 25-year-old Filipino-Black American landed the “Voice for Change“‘s 15th spot following the “bayanihan” voting of Pinoys ahead of the beauty pageant.

The “Voice for Change” segment lets candidates show their advocacies and causes in a video while fans are given a chance to vote for the ones that inspire them.

Chelsea is advocating for families and children of Filipino migrant workers for her entry, particularly the challenges that children face as their parents strive for better lives.

“Our Bayanihan Voting landed Chelsea Manalo the Voice for Change 15th spot!” the MUPH said on Tuesday, November 12.

“Now, it’s time to help our queen dominate the Miss Universe Fan Vote!” it added.

The organization said that the candidate who wins the Miss Universe Fan Vote will automatically get a spot in the Miss Universe 2024 semifinals.

“Let’s go, PILIPINAS!” the MUPH said.

It also included the following hashtags”#ManaloSaMexico,” “#chelSEEyouintheUniverse,” and “##MakabagongGandangFiliPINA” in its post.

Voting ends in four days as of this writing.

Filipinos can support Chelsea by downloading the Miss Universe app, selecting the “Vote” menu, and then choosing her from the list of candidates.

They can also buy votes for her, from six votes up to 2,000 votes.

Chelsea’s predecessor, Miss Universe 2023 Top 10 finalist Michelle Dee, won the Voice for Change Award for her autism awareness advocacy.

The current Philippine bet is a professional model from Bulacan who has been gracing magazines and appearing in commercials and print ads since she was 14.

She later entered the pageant scene and placed in the Top 15 in Miss World Philippines 2017, which Laura Lehmann won.

Dubbed “Bulacan Barbie” and “Black Barbie” during the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 pageant, Chelsea is the first-ever half-black Filipina representing the country in the prestigious pageant.