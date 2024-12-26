Viral: ‘Darren Espantaho’ spotted commuting

Have you spotted a scarecrow commuting?

That’s none other than, Espantaho.

Quantum Films, producer of the Metro Manila Film Festival entry “Espantaho”, shared a Facebook reel on Tuesday, December 24, featuring a scarecrow in various locations, including parks and public transport.

The scarecrow character was dubbed “Darren Espantaho,” a playful nod to singer-actor Darren Espanto.

“Malamig ba and pasko niyo? Sakto! Naghahanap ng kasama and #Espantaho! Hintayin niya kayo BUKAS sa mga sinehan!” Quantum Films wrote.

“P.S. May special participation na ‘yan ni Darren Espantaho. Sabi niyo eh,” it added with laughing emoji.



The background music of the reel also featured Darren’s rendition of “Dying Inside To Hold You.”

The reel featuring the scarecrow amused Filipinos online.

“Darren Espantaho na nga talaga,” a Facebook user quipped.

“Kakarimarim Ang #Espantaho kapag katabi mo,” another commented in jest.

“Wow pagala-gala na si espantaho. haha,” an online user also commented.

Others joked that espantaho should also visit their home and cinemas.

The promotional video for “Espantaho” also reached X (formerly Twitter) where many online users. The particular video that gained traction was the snippet of the scarecrow taking the Metro Rail Transit.

“Handa ka na bang makasalubong ang #Espantaho?” the caption of the X post read.

Many praised the MRT stunt, while others found the scarecrow costume frightening.

“Eksena! Winner!” an X user said.

“mahhhhh ang effort ahhhh…pasabog talaga hahaha [good luck] sa kung sino man makakasalubong neto,” another commented.

“Effective ha. Kabog!” an X user wrote.

An X user also joked that Darren should have portrayed the scarecrow himself.

“Dapat si Darren yan e..haha,” the X user said.

The character was also present in the screenings of the film.

Meanwhile, “Espantaho”, is a horror film starred by veteran actors Judy Ann Santos, Lorna Tolentino and Chanda Romero, among others. It is an entry to the 50th MMFF directed by Chito Roño.

Based on its synopsis, it revolves around the story of Monet (Judy Ann) and her mother Rosa (Lorna), who are mourning over the death of the family patriarch Pabling (Emil Sandoval).

“During the nine days of pasiyam, dark secrets and a malevolent plot start to unravel,” the synopsis reads.