Where to stream these MMFF 2023 entries legally

Several entries of the Metro Manila Film Festival 2023 are arriving on streaming platforms this year.

RELATED: ‘Patronize our very own’: Pinoys delighted over extended MMFF 2023 run

Last week, streaming giant Netflix announced that seven of these entries will grace the platform starting March until June.

The highest grossing Filipino film of all time “Rewind” was the first to launch last Monday.

On Wednesday, streaming platform Prime Video PH also announced that Filipinos can watch MMFF 2023 Best Picture “Firefly” on its platform.

If you missed the theatrical run of these MMFF 2023 entries, here’s where and when you can start streaming them:

Netflix

Now streaming – “Rewind”

April 4, 2024 – “Becky and Badette”

April 9, 2024 – “GomBurZa”



READ:‘Tagos sa puso’: Chel Diokno ‘proud dad’ after watching ‘GomBurZa’ directed by son Pepe | CBCP head shares 5 reasons why Filipinos should watch ‘GomBurZa’

April 18, 2024 – “Kampon”

June 1, 2024 – “Family of Two”

June 7, 2024 – “Penduko”



June 21, 2024 – “Mallari”

Prime Video

April 30, 2024 – “Firefly”

READ: Chasing sunlight: MMFF entry ‘Firefly’ filmed using natural light

— Rosette Adel