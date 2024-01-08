‘Patronize our very own’: Pinoys delighted over extended MMFF 2023 run

Filipinos were elated over the announcement that the Metro Manila Film Festival 2023 had extended its theatrical run for a week after much public clamor.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the organizer of the annual film fest, on Sunday said that the ten locally-produced movies can still be watched by the public until January 14.

The MMFF 2023 run was only supposed to be up to January 7.

MMFF Overall Concurrent Chairman Don Artes, also the MMDA’s acting chair, explained that the festival was extended due to the public’s numerous calls and requests to extend the film fest.

“We at the MMFF would like to express our deepest gratitude to all who have supported us and watched the movie entries, particularly those who requested for the MMFF movies to extend beyond its original run,” he said in a statement.

“Marami pong salamat sa inyong patuloy na pagtangkilik. Moviegoers, may mga karagdagang araw pa para panoorin lahat ng MMFF entries,” Artes added.

The validity of the MMFF complimentary passes is also extended up to January 14.

The MMDA official said that the MMFF 2023 has already surpassed the performance of the 2022 festival’s P500 million earnings, with the former one having earned one billion to date.

“Truly, this year’s MMFF is a certified box office hit. This is a good sign as we gear up for the Manila International Film Festival (MIFF),” Artes said.

The MIFF is an annual film fest that showcases, promotes and helps uplift Filipino movies in Hollywood and beyond. It also aims to connect the Philippine entertainment industry with that of Hollywood and the international stage.

This year, screenings and events will be mainly held at the TCL Theatres in Los Angeles, California from January 29 to February 2.

Meanwhile, the ten MMFF 2023 entries are “A Family of 2 (A Mother and Son Story),” “(K)Ampon,” “Penduko,” “Rewind,” “Becky and Badette,” “Broken Heart’s Trip,” “Firefly,” “GomBurZa,” “Mallari” and “When I Met You in Tokyo.”

The Best Picture awardee is Zig Dulay’s “Firefly,” while the second best picture is Pepe Diokno’s “GomBurZa,” which also bagged the most number of awards for both the movie and its team.

The third best picture, meanwhile, is Derick Cabrido’s “Mallari.”

The extension of the MMFF 2023 elicited a gleeful response from the public, with some admitting that they have yet to watch the entries they prefer due to some limited cinema screenings in the provinces during the holidays.

“Thank you for having subtitles for foreigners like me to enjoy these amazing local Filipino films! Great news on the extension, can now catch up on GonBurZa and Rewind!” a user on the X (formerly Twitter) platform wrote.

“Congrats to all the winners. Patronize our very own, as we are getting better, QUALITY-wise (laughing emoticon). Thank you, MMDA, for [a] job well done,” another online user commented.

“For those who haven’t seen entries, including GomBurZa, Rewind and Firefly, you still have a chance!” exclaimed a different user.

“Extended!! Otherwise, those of us, like me, who just got back from the province, would’ve had barely a few days to catch all the other good films beyond the first 2 [two] we prioritized before traveling home. Thanks, #MMFF2023!!” another online user said.

“Nice! Puwede pang humabol,” wrote a different Pinoy.

“Speaks about how good 2023 MMFF movies are. Buhayin muli ang pelikulang Pilipino!!!” another user exclaimed with a heart emoticon.

“Firefly” and “GomBurZa,” two of the best picture awardees, have been particularly earning raves among Pinoys.

They were previously among the films with the least number of initial screenings in theaters.

The MMFF is an annual nationwide film fest that showcases locally-made movies during the duration of the Holiday season.

During its theatrical run, foreign films are not distributed in theaters, except in 3D and IMAX theaters.

The film fest aims to promote and enhance the preservation of the Philippine cinema.