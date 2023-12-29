CBCP head shares 5 reasons why Filipinos should watch ‘GomBurZa’

The head of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) shared important reasons why “GomBurZa” is a must-watch historical biographical film.

READ:‘Tagos sa puso’: Chel Diokno ‘proud dad’ after watching ‘GomBurZa’ directed by son Pepe | More screening of ‘Firefly,’ ‘GomBurZa’ sought after MMFF 2023 wins

Bishop Pablo Virgilio David, CBCP president, shared his insight in a social media post regarding one of the 10 entries in this year’s prestigious Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF).

He outlined his points via his Facebook page and gave five reasons why every Filipino must watch the movie.

Well-researched film

David shared that the film will bring back the audience to the “first spark of patriotism” that shaped the Filipino identity.

He said the film beautifully portrayed how diverse groups, including Tagalogs, Kapampangans, Ilocanos, Cebuanos, natives, mestizos, criollos, and more, coalesced into one nation in the late 1800s.

Produced by JesCom, world-class director

The CBCP head said the fact the film is produced by the Jesuit Communications Foundation is reason alone to anticipate its quality.

He also praised its director, Joses Lorenzo “Pepe” Diokno, acknowledging him as a world-class talent.

GomBurZa also won the 49th MMFF’s Best Director award for Diokno.



Gripping retelling of martyrdom story

David explained the movie is “a gripping retelling of the story of martyrdom of these three secular priests from the perspective of a young witness—Jose Rizal y Mercado, who was mentored by his brother Paciano, who in turn was mentored by Padre Jose Burgos, and who, in turn was also mentored by Padre Pedro Pelaez.

Rizal, in later years, honored these priests in his novel “El Filibusterismo.”

‘Class A’

David said “GomBurZa” movie “is class A in all regards, in terms of quality as a film production, in terms of acting, directing, screenplay, research, cinematography, sounds, etc.”

“GomBurZa” is the most awarded MMFF movie this year. Aside from Best Director, the movie won Best Actor for Cedrick Juan, Best Sound, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, Gatpuno Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award, and second Best Picture.

GomBurZa unveils essence of being true Filipino

GomBurZa tells the story of three Filipino priests Mariano Gómes, José Burgos, and Jacinto Zamora, who were executed during the Spanish colonial era in the Philippines.

The film stars Dante Rivero as Padre Gomez, Cedrick Juan as Padre Burgos, and Enchong Dee as Padre Zamora.

The bishop said the movie “will make you appreciate what it truly means to be a Filipino.”