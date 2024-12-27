Pepe Diokno explains inspiration behind bringing MMFF entry ‘Isang Himala’ to cinema

“Winasak niya ako.”

This was how award-winning filmmaker Pepe Diokno described his Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry for this year, “Isang Himala.”

The director, on Friday, December 27, shared his reasons for creating a musical film adaptation of Ishmael Bernal’s classic “Himala”, which originally starred Nora Aunor.

In Diokno’s version, Sparkle artist Aicelle Santos takes on the iconic role of Elsa, a young woman from a barrio or rural community who claims to have witnessed the Virgin Mary and becomes a faith healer in her town.

Elsa is also believed to have caused a miracle that brings much-needed rain to her drought-stricken town.

The screenplay for the film was written by National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts, Ricky Lee, who is also a screenwriter for another MMFF entry, “Green Bones.”

The musical film stars the “crème de la crème” in Philippine theater, including Aicelle, who starred in theater productions like “Miss Saigon,” “Rak of Aegis,” and “Maynila: Sa Kuko ng Liwanag.”

Other actors are Bituin Escalante, David Ezra, Victor Robinson III, Neomi Gonzales, Kakki Teodoro and Sweet Plantado.

Meanwhile, Diokno said that he chose to create a musical film adaptation of the drama because it has a profound impact on him.

“I wanted to bring ‘Isang Himala’ to the big screen because winasak niya ako. The story about faith and doubt, the performances, the music — winasak niya ako at binuo uli,” he wrote on Facebook.

“To those who want to experience this too, pwede pa! We’re still showing in the following cinemas. Bring your friends and family this weekend!” the director added.

“And to those who have watched and posted about the film, maraming, maraming salamat for your help. Please keep spreading the word,” Diokno continued.

In 2018, a musical adaptation titled “Himala: Isang Musikal” was staged, winning eight awards at the 11th Philstage Gawad Buhay Awards.

Hours before this year’s MMFF awarding ceremony, Diokno revealed that his entry was being pulled from some cinemas.

“Just got the heartbreaking news that ‘Isang Himala’ is down to 9 [nine] cinemas… Pero madadagdagan tayo ng Power Plant bukas! Please watch the film before it’s too late, and please request the film from your nearest cinema if it’s not yet showing in your area,” he wrote on Friday.

The MMFF is set to hold its highly-anticipated “Gabi ng Parangal” on Friday at the Solaire Grand Ballroom in Parañaque City.

It is where outstanding films, performances, and technical contributions are honored.

Awards such as Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, and technical categories like Best Cinematography and Best Production Design are expected to be handed out in the ceremony.

The MMFF is running until Jan. 7, 2025.

It is an annual nationwide film fest that showcases locally-made movies throughout the holiday season, with foreign films typically not being shown in most theaters during its run.

