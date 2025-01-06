Vico Sotto amuses with his reaction to reporter’s ‘quick interview’ request

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto amused Filipinos with his conduct during a quick interview after watching his father’s entry in the Metro Manila Film Festival 2024.

The city mayor was spotted watching his father, actor-host Vic Sotto‘s “The Kingdom“, in which Vic plays Lakan Makisig, a leader of an uncolonized version of the Philippines known as the Kingdom of Kalayaan.

The epic drama won five awards at the MMFF 2024, including Second Best Picture.

Other accolades include the Gatpuno Antonio Villegas Cultural Award, Best Director for Michael Tuviera, Best Production Design for Nestor Abrogena, and Best Visual Effects for Riot Inc.

In the film, Vic’s character must decide which of his children — Magat Bagwis (Sid Lucero), Dayang Matimyas (Cristine Reyes), and Dayang Lualhati (Sue Ramirez) — will succeed him as he plans to step down, just as Lualhati prepares to marry a Thai prince.

However, Lualhati is abducted on her way to the wedding, triggering a rescue attempt by the royal family.

Caught in the middle is outcast farmer Sulo (Piolo Pascual), who holds a grudge against the royals, particularly the ruling king.

The movie explores how politics, tradition and family intertwine.

This marks Vic’s return to the annual MMFF after five years, since 2019, when he starred in the comedy-action film “Mission Unstapabol: The Don Identity” alongside Maine Mendoza.

His son, Vico, was among those who showed support for his father’s latest MMFF entry.

In a video uploaded by MQuest Ventures on social media, the millennial mayor was seen being approached by a reporter who mentioned she had a ‘quick question’ for him about the movie.

“Quick interview lang, mayor!” another individual said in the background.

“Quickly lang po!” the reporter added.

“Galing! Congratulations! Thank you po,” Vico responded with a smile.

“Uh…” the reporter said, seemingly thinking of another question for Vic’s son.

“Okay na muna ‘yun, ‘di naman ako artista,” the mayor said and then laughed as he walked away.

Vico’s reaction to the reporters amused Filipinos who shared their thoughts in the reposts.

“‘Di naman [ako] artista.’ Love the energy,” an online user wrote with loudly crying emojis.

“TBF [to be fair], following instructions naman siya, quick interview nga naman,” another online user commented.

“Oo nga, ‘di naman siya artista, hahahahahhahaa,” a different Pinoy exclaimed with a laughing-on-the-floor emoji.

“Bwahahaha, Mayor namin ‘yan,” another online user said.

Vico previously said that people should “stop treating our government officials like showbiz personalities” if they want to have “better governance.”

The millennial mayor has been lauded for being progressive, particularly in his stance on transparency and his anti-corruption initiatives.