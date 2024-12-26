‘Naalala ko lahat ng utang mo’: How Vice Ganda reacted to ‘And the Breadwinner Is…’ review

“And the Breadwinner Is” lead star Vice Ganda responded to a review of their entry to the 50th Metro Manila Film Festival.

On Christmas Day, an X (formerly Twitter) user with handle @ZagaIbarra posted a screenshot of a supposed conversation between sisters, praising the film of Vice.

“Me after watching And The Breadwinner Is #MMFF2024 #AndTheBreadwinnerls,” the post was captioned.

In the screenshot, Facebook user “Alexis” raved about the movie, saying how good it was.

Another Facebook user named “April” asked if it was funny.

“Wow! Nakakatawa?” April asked.

Alexis then responded the following:

“Sobrang ganda… naalala ko lahat ng utang mo,” Alexis wrote.

“Sobrang nakakaiyak at nakakatawa,” she added.

Alexis’ message draw three laugh reactions on the group chat named “Sisters”.

Vice Ganda reshared the supposed screenshot of their conversation and responded with:

“This! Waaaahhhhhhhh!!!!” Vice wrote, adding the hashtag “#AndTheBreadwinnerls“.

Some online users were amused by their conversation and joined in on the X thread.

“HAHAAHHAHAHAH,LAROOO,” an online user commented.

“HAHAHAHAJAJAHAHHAHAHAHAHAAHA SOLID KA, MADAM,” another wrote.

Others simply commented laugh emojis.

The original poster of the conversation, Zaga, also responded after being reposted by Vice.

“OMG!!!! Hahaha I made it. Lol. Congrats, @vicegandako and to the whole team of ‘And The Breadwinner Is'”, Zaga wrote.

“And the Breadwinner Is…”, directed by Jun Lana, is Vice’s return to the big screen after two years.

According to the synopsis, the movie will “focus on Bambi Salvador (Vice), a breadwinner working as an OFW in Taiwan for her family back home. She then returns home to Arayat, Pampanga expecting for her dream house to be finished, instead returns to see their dilapidated house. They restarts “Papsy’s Panaderyuh, Home of the Original Kalil”, a bakery shops and funeral parlor. The film serves as a tribute to the unsung heroes who carry the weight of their loved ones’ dreams on their shoulders.”

It is among the ten entries to the MMFF 2024 which started showing on December 25.

Apart from Vice, the film stars Eugene Domingo, Joel Torre, Malou de Guzman, Gladys Reyes, Jhong Hilario, Maris Racal, Anthony Jennings, Kokoy de Santos, Via Antonio, MC Muah and Lassy Marquez. It also features Kathryn Caponpon and Argus Aspiras.