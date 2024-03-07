How Darren Espanto reacted to ‘wag na tayo mag-break’ billboard stunt

Singer-actor Darren Espanto reacted after being tagged by social media users in the viral billboard stunt along the southbound lane of C5 which pleaded for a lover to refrain from breaking up with them.

The billboard, located just outside Eastwood City in Quezon City, featured a message written on a black background. It also had a pleading face emoji which was surrounded by broken hearts.

“‘Wag na tayo mag-break, please [sad emoticon] — Love, D” it reads.

Content creator Gifer Fernandez, also known online as “Mr. Happiness,” took a video of the billboard and shared it on a Facebook Reel.

“Magbati na kayo, pls [please]!!!!” he exclaimed in a text.

Gifer also read the message aloud.

“Ang sweet, ‘wag na tayo mag-break, please,'” he said and then laughed.

“Sino ‘yang D na ‘yan? ‘Wag mo na siya i-break, kung sino man ‘to. Nagpa-billboard na siya, o,” Gifer added in an amused tone.

His video has amassed 397,000 likes, 43,000 shares and 11,200 comments so far.

Another Facebook user shared a video of the billboard taken from another perspective.

“Kung sino ka man na love ni D, pina-billboard pa [niya],” Princess N. De Asis wrote.

“‘Wag mo na i-break, nag-effort pa oh, hehe,” she added with heart emoticons.

Many social media users were quick to speculate that it could have been actor Daniel Padilla or actor Dominic Roque.

Both celebrities have been recently involved in breakups.

Actress Kathryn Bernardo confirmed splitting up with Daniel in November 2023, while actress Bea Alonzo released a joint statement with Dominic last February where they confirmed the end of their engagement.

ALSO READ: ‘Chapter closed’: Kathryn Bernardo confirms breakup, Daniel Padilla pens separate message | Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque say relationship status shared without consent

Neither Daniel nor Dominic have confirmed or denied being involved in the viral stunt.

Meanwhile, other social media users also tagged Darren upon seeing the billboard. He quickly responded: “Ako talaga ‘to. ‘Di ko lang sinasabi kasi private love life ko, HAHHAHAHA, kainis.”

He also reacted to an article reporting about the billboard stunt.

“Ako po talaga ‘to. Sorry na,” he quipped on Monday, March 4.

Ako po talaga ‘to. Sorry na. https://t.co/DEH2GTh5J1 — Darren (@Espanto2001) March 4, 2024

Darren is rumored to be dating Cassy Legaspi, Carmina Villaroel’s daughter with Zoren Legaspi.

Last November, the singer described his relationship with her as “not just friends” but something “in between.”

“Paano ba i-eexplain ‘yun? Siguro, what you see is what you get,” Cassy also said before.

“We’re very genuine with each other. If we look like we’re close, totoo namang close talaga kami,” she added.