SB19’s Josh Cullen bops to Darren Espanto’s Binibining Pilipinas 2023 performance

SB19’s Josh Cullen was spotted enjoying Darren Espanto‘s performance during the grand coronation of Binibining Pilipinas (BBP) 2023 last Sunday.

Josh was one of the judges of the pageant’s conclusion. Darren, meanwhile, performed the pageant theme song “Win Your Heart” during the opening number of the candidates.

In 2022, SB19 members released their version of “Win Your Heart.” They also performed this rework of the classic during the competition that year.

This time, Darren did another lively twist of the song while the aspiring beauty queens showcased their dancing skills onstage at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

Several pageant fans online praised the singer and the rest of the BBP delegates for their stellar performance in opening the grand coronation night.

Our Asia’s Pop Heartthrob Darren together with the lovely Binibinis! Wow! What an amazing opening number! So proud of you Darren! DARRENs SWEET SERENADE#DARREN @Espanto2001#BbPilipinas2023 📷 BBP FB live pic.twitter.com/CFhojq8TCM — ‘D’Yhanne💚 (@iLoveDarren_24) May 28, 2023

Josh was also spotted in the audience bopping his head while Darren was singing.

Araneta City’s Twitter account uploaded a video of this moment.

“From one king to another!” the tweet reads.

“Here’s @JoshCullen_s bopping to Win Your Heart performed by @Espanto2001!” it continues.

The tweet has since garnered 1,828 retweets, 72 quote retweets and 3,182 likes on the platform.

Keywords “Judge JCS For BBP2023” and related hashtags #JoshCullenxBBPilipinas 2023 also reached the trending topics of Twitter Philippines during the event.

SB19 fans, collectively called A’Tin, gushed over Josh’s stunning look while they viewed him on the live stream. They also praised the member for being included in the BBP’s panel of judges for this year.

“the most charismatic member of multi-awarded and billboard nominee PPOP phenom, SB19, and the rising star in his own right as a solo artist, he’s no other than, MR. JOSH CULLEN” 🧎‍♀️🧎‍♀️🧎‍♀️🧎‍♀️ Judge JCS For BBP2023 @JoshCullen_s #JOSHCULLEN#JoshCullenxBBPilipinas2023 pic.twitter.com/iASA5Kar8J — ina ⚠️ | ҳʑ ₀₂🃏 | INJ ³-¹⁵³❤️‍🔥 (@hshmahalima_) May 28, 2023

Josh’s official photo on BBP’s Facebook account also garnered the most traction with 13,000 reactions, 909 comments and 1,300 shares so far.

Here are the rest of the members of the panel of judges for the much-anticipated conclusion of the prestigious national pageant:

Hidilyn Diaz

Jasmin Selberg

Honey Lacuna

Piolo Pascual

Small Laude

Dolly De Leon

William Vincent Marcos

Peter Zwiener

Anton San Diego

Palawan’s representative Angelica Lopez snagged the BBP International crown, besting 39 other delegates of the competition.

Anna Valencia Lakrini of Bataan, meanwhile, was crowned as the BBP Globe.

Licensed pharmacist Katrina Anne Johnson of Davao del Sur was named first runner-up, followed by Cavite’s delegate Atasha Reign Parani, named the second runner-up.