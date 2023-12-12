Classic Fiesta Carnival makes a comeback ahead of Holiday season

The iconic indoor amusement park in the metro is back in time for the Holidays.

Araneta City’s Fiesta Carnival officially began its dry run on Saturday, December 9 at its original site across the SMART Araneta Coliseum.

The classic attraction has yet to have its grand opening, but it is already inviting the kids of yesteryear and today’s youth to have a peek at the modernized amusement park as the Holiday season rolls in.

“Get ready to say ‘yippadeedoodoo’ because the most-awaited comeback of the Fiesta Carnival is finally happening!” Araneta City exclaimed in a Facebook post.

“We’re currently on a dry run as we gear up for the opening to welcome you and your family! For now, here’s a sneak peek of what’s inside. Stay tuned for the announcement!” it added.

For its revamped version, Araneta City partnered with REKS Amusement to share the magic of the timeless amusement park with contemporary audiences.

Among the highlights of the new Fiesta Carnival are Bumper Car, Carousel, World Trip, Chicken Run, Ball Battle City, and the K-pop-themed Roller Fever roller-skating rink — all modern takes on classic rides and attractions enjoyed in the past.

Additional rides and attractions also include the Tiger Train, Happy Wheel, Speed Star, Walking Dino, Boat Pool, Rev and Roll, F1 Go Kart, Jurassic Adventure, Snow Playground, Soft Playground, Pirate Ship, Wii Jump Playground, Cosmic Catcher Claw, Electric Carnival, game booths and a mini bowling alley.

There are also various food kiosks for quick bites and refreshments like Dairy Queen, Potato Corner, Master Siomai, Oh My Goodies, Go Takoyaki, Tender Juicy Hotdog, Better Blend and Chopstix.

Lorna Fabian, vice president for leasing of Araneta City, said that they wanted people to “revisit their unforgettable experiences and bring their kids or grandkids to create new delightful memories.”

Fiesta Carnival opened in 1971 as an enclosed amusement center with memorable attractions like the roller coaster, carousel, skating rink, mini-train circuit, the Caterpillar, duck boats and a fairy tale castle, among others.

It is also where the public can enjoy treats and delights such as soft ice cream, hotdogs-on-a-stick, waffle corn dogs and cotton candies.

It was then considered Manila’s mini-Disneyland, a year-round all-weather place for leisure and amusement, until its closure in the early 2000s.

“The legacy of Fiesta Carnival lies beyond simply being a colorful, inviting amusement park,” Fabian said.

“It is a place of happy experiences — both for the earlier generations with their amazingly fun stories and memories, and for the younger generations who will enjoy new exciting adventures to last a lifetime,” she added.

The opening of the amusement park was initially announced last October, when the Araneta City executive invited Pinoys to spend their Christmas at the classic attraction.

Fiesta Carnival is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

It is located at the site of the previous Shopwise Araneta Center along General Aguinaldo Avenue corner General McArthur Avenue in Cubao.