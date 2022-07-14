Harry Styles drops ‘Late Night Talking’ music video

Harry Styles on Thursday released the official music video for one of his latest tracks “Late Night Talking.”

Directed by Bradley and Pablo (Bradley Bell and Pablo Jones-Soler), the video finds the singer-songwriter on a slumber party adventure around the city of London.

“Late Night Talking” is part of Harry’s third solo and platinum-certified album “Harry’s House,” which is now available via Erskine Records/Columbia Records.

The album was released last May 20 and debuted at #1 in the U.S. on the Billboard 200 chart. It garnered over 521.5k units in consumption, the largest sales week for any album in 2022.

Apart from his album topping charts, Harry’s lead single, “As It Was,” continued to break world records with its nine-week reign at #1 on Billboard Hot 100. This made the lead track one of the biggest songs of 2022.

The song follows the success of Harry’s first No. 1 solo hit “Watermelon Sugar.”

“As It Was” is topping the Billboard Global charts with its 12-week streak on the Global 200 charts and a 13 week-lead on the Global Excl. U.S. single chart. The song by the British star ties for the longest Global 200 reign yet and extends its record run atop Global Exclusive U.S.

With the continued success of “Harry’s House,” the former One Direction member is currently on the road with “Love on Tour” in Europe in support of the album.

The full list of Harry’s shows can be viewed on his website.