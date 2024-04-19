‘Breakout no more’: Mysterious ‘D’ in viral billboard comes forward weeks after stunt

“Breakout no more.”

This was the tagline replacing the mysterious billboard along the southbound lane of C5 which pleaded a lover to refrain from breaking up with them.

The billboard, located outside Eastwood City in Quezon City, featured a message written on a black background before. It also had a pleading face emoji which was surrounded by broken hearts.

“‘Wag na tayo mag-break, please [sad emoticon] — Love, D,” it reads.

The “D” in the billboard was revealed to be Dermorepubliq, the top skincare brand in TikTok Shop Philippines.

Instead of the pleading line, the billboard now reads: “Sabi ni D, breakout no more sa tulong ni Dermorepubliq with regular use of 5% Niacinamide.”

It then features a serum from the skincare brand which claims to reduce blemishes.

“The wait is over [and] D has finally been revealed!” content creator Bea Borres said on Wednesday, April 17, sharing a glimpse of the new billboard.

The old billboard previously earned buzz last month for its message, with some speculating it could be messages from either Daniel Padilla or Dominic Roque.

Both celebrities have been recently involved in breakups.

Actress Kathryn Bernardo confirmed splitting up with Daniel in November 2023, while actress Bea Alonzo released a joint statement with Dominic last February where they confirmed the end of their engagement.

Singer-actor Darren Espanto also reacted after being tagged by some social media users.

Meanwhile, Dermorepubliq has stepped forward as the mastermind behind the viral billboard weeks after it intrigued Filipinos.

Its revelation sheds light on the creative campaign behind the emotional appeal.

The message was crafted as part of the launch campaign for its latest skincare innovation, the 5% Niacinamide + Hyaluronic Acid serum, which joins the skincare brand’s curated range of 28 products.

The serum aims to innovate skincare routines by addressing common concerns such as breakouts, blemishes, pore refinement, hydration and oil regulation.

Positioned as an essential addition to any skincare regimen, it offers a gentle yet effective solution for individuals seeking radiant and flawless skin.

According to Dermorepubliq founder and president Keith Sta. Barbara, their unveiling as the force behind the viral billboard underscores their “commitment to creativity and innovation in the skincare industry.”

He also emphasized the brand’s dedication to providing science-based products that cater to the diverse needs of its consumers.

“Our mission at Dermorepubliq is to empower individuals to feel confident and comfortable in their own skin. We believe that skincare should be accessible to all and that our products offer effective solutions for a wide range of skin concerns,” Sta. Barbara said.

Dermorepubliq is a local skincare brand founded in 2020 by Keith Corwin. It specializes in science-based formulations that prioritize quality and results.

Designed for men and women aged 18-35, the brand combines affordability and efficacy as it empowers young adults to embrace their skin’s natural beauty.