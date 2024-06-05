Ivana Alawi makes live selling on TikTok a family affair

For vlogger-actress Ivana Alawi, live selling on TikTok is a family affair.

The mobile platform, apart from being a popular video app, is also a place where businesses — whether small and big — can thrive.

The internet personality was launched as TikTok Shop Philippines‘ brand ambassador during the TikTok Shop’s Summit Pilipinas 2024 on May 9 at the Shangri-La The Fort in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

Actress-vlogger Ivana Alawi is launched as TikTok Shop’s brand ambassador. She says she likes the convenience & flexibility that liveselling offers. TikTok Shop enables creators to showcase & sell products directly on the app. pic.twitter.com/OoKa6m8ARq — Jeline Malasig (@jsmalasig) May 9, 2024

In the press conference, Ivana shared that she has been live selling for about two years already.

The Kapamilya actress has her own line of personal care products and supplements Ivana Skin and Ai Beauty.

She initially launched a website for her business but decided to utilize TikTok when she realized how convenient selling on the app was compared to using a website.

This includes the seller being able to immediately attend to a query in live selling, as opposed to chatting with them and waiting for their response.

Ivana also shared that she likes live selling her products on TikTok because it is where she gets to be herself and be “raw.”

“I get to bring my family, kasi I’m always with my family. So either nasa background [sila] or as in, nasa likod, or kumakain kami sabay-sabay, pero nasa likod sila, ako nasa harap, tapos kakain ako,” she said to reporters.

The actress also bared how her support system — her family — operates on TikTok Shop.

“‘Yung ate ko, she’s that techie person. So she’s usually on the laptop, restocking, kasi ‘pag na-sold out, naii-stress ako. So ‘yung ate ko, nagre-restock [ng products],” Ivana said, referring to her eldest sister, Amira.

“Tapos si Mona naman, andito siya sa tabi ko para ‘pag napagod ako magsalita, siya na ‘yung magsasalita,” she added, referring to her younger sister speaking to viewers on TikTok live.

“And my mom, ang ginagawa ng mom ko, she’s just herself. Papasok lang, maghi-hi. ‘Yung kuya ko naman, he will try the product,” the actress said, referring to her brother Hash.

“So, it’s really a family thing. And I guess, they’re themselves. So hindi ko alam, wala kaming script eh. Kung ano lang pangyayari din, eh ‘yun,” Ivana added.

The actress said that her revenue from TikTok Shop is also for her family who help her with the business.

“So, nagsha-share kami,” she said.

Ivana also told her followers to stay tuned for her TikTok live on the platform’s 6.6 Birthday Sale, when she would give away many mobile phones to give back to her supporters.

“There will be a lot of giving back, a lot of surprises,” she said.

Since its launch in 2022, TikTok Shop has continuously implemented new initiatives to empower local businesses, such as Shop Tab, TikTok Shop Mall, and Super Brand Day.

Jonah Ople, category lead for fashion at TikTok Shop, said that there over two million local businesses, the majority of which are SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises), which are on TikTok Shop.

“Because TikTok Shop is able to connect businesses of all sizes with consumers and the wider TikTok community, we significantly enable these SMEs, to create a holistic and seamless e-commerce experience and make real connections with new audiences, allowing them to reach a broader market,” he said.

