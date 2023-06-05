Rundown: Discounts in beauty, smartphones, etc. for Mega 6.6 Sale Day

By
Catalina Ricci S. Madarang
-
June 5, 2023 - 9:26 PM
Composite photo of posters of realme Philippines, TikTok Shop Philippines and OPPO Philippines for 6.6 Sale Day (Released)

Filipino shoppers are in for a shopping treat this Tuesday, June 6.

TikTok Shop and mobile phone brands realme and oppo are offering massive discounts for their products for their 6.6 mid-year shopping event.

TikTop Shop

TikTok Shop, the e-commerce platform of the short-form video service, partnered with several local and international brands to offer special deals for its consumers.

This was also in line with the platform’s first birthday celebration.

TikTok shoppers can expect the following deals from these brands:

  • 66% off on YOU Beauty
  • 67% off on realme products
  • 10% off on Sperry footwear
  • 50% off on Maybelline

TikTok reported over a 117% growth year-on-year in sellers over the past six months.

Moreover, TikTok Shop has also experienced an increase in the number of small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) that opened shop there.

The top five categories that flourished in TikTok Shop Philippines are as follows:

  • Beauty and Personal Care
  • Womenswear
  • Menswear and Undergarments
  • Shoes
  • Phones and Electronics

Realme

Realme Philippines has multiple offers for its patrons in Lazada and Shopee.

Here’s a guide to all the discounts and deals in store for realme’s Shopee patrons. This massive promotion runs from June 6 to 8.

ModelSRPDiscounted Price after 15% Voucher
realme C25Y (4GB+64GB)P7,990P4,589
realme C30s (4GB+64GB)P5,999P4,164
realme C33 (4GB+64GB)P7,499P5,099
realme 9 Pro (6GB+128GB)P13,999P9,999
realme 10 (8GB+128GB)P12,999P9,999
realme 10 (8GB+256GB)P14,999P11,499
realme 10 Pro+ 5G (12GB+256GB)P24,999P21,999
realme Pad (3GB+32GB WiFi)P10,990P5,354
TechLife Power Bank 100000 mAhP799P399
realme Watch 3P3,499P2,124
narzo 50A Prime (4GB+128GB)P7,999P5,269
narzo 50i Prime (3GB+32GB)P4,999P3,399
narzo 50 Pro 5G (8GB+128GB)P15,999P9,999

 

Below is a cheat sheet for all the discounts in realme’s Lazada store during the same period, from June 6 to 8.

ModelSRPDiscounted Price
realme C30s (2GB+32GB)P4,999P3,899
realme C30s (4GB+64GB)P5,999P4,899
realme C33 (4GB+64GB)P7,499P5,499
realme C35 (4GB+64GB)P8,499P6,299
realme 9 Pro (8GB+128GB)P16,990P10,999
realme 10 (8GB+128GB)P12,999P9,999
realme 10 (8GB+256GB)P14,999P11,499
realme 10 Pro+ 5G (12GB+256GB)P24,999P21,999
realme Pad (3GB+32GB WiFi)P10,990P6,499
realme Watch 3P3,499P2,299
narzo 50 Pro 5G (8GB+128GB)P15,999P9,999

 

Oppo

Oppo is also offering up to 59% discounts plus other special gifts and freebies on the following smartphone units:

  • A16
  • 4GB
  • A17k
  • A17
  • A55
  • A76
  • A95
  • A78
  • Reno6 Z
  • Reno6 5G
  • Reno8 T

The promo period runs from June 6 to 8.

Aside from the massive sale, Oppo’s patrons can also get vouchers during the 6.6 Mega Sale Day.

A minimum spend of P4,999 will earn them P100 worth of livestream vouchers.

Free shipping of P50 off, meanwhile, can be availed for a minimum spend of P500 in Lazada and Shopee.

