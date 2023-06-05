Rundown: Discounts in beauty, smartphones, etc. for Mega 6.6 Sale Day

Filipino shoppers are in for a shopping treat this Tuesday, June 6.
TikTok Shop and mobile phone brands realme and oppo are offering massive discounts for their products for their 6.6 mid-year shopping event.
TikTop Shop
TikTok Shop, the e-commerce platform of the short-form video service, partnered with several local and international brands to offer special deals for its consumers.
This was also in line with the platform’s first birthday celebration.
TikTok shoppers can expect the following deals from these brands:
- 66% off on YOU Beauty
- 67% off on realme products
- 10% off on Sperry footwear
- 50% off on Maybelline
TikTok reported over a 117% growth year-on-year in sellers over the past six months.
Moreover, TikTok Shop has also experienced an increase in the number of small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) that opened shop there.
The top five categories that flourished in TikTok Shop Philippines are as follows:
- Beauty and Personal Care
- Womenswear
- Menswear and Undergarments
- Shoes
- Phones and Electronics
Realme
Realme Philippines has multiple offers for its patrons in Lazada and Shopee.
Here’s a guide to all the discounts and deals in store for realme’s Shopee patrons. This massive promotion runs from June 6 to 8.
|Model
|SRP
|Discounted Price after 15% Voucher
|realme C25Y (4GB+64GB)
|P7,990
|P4,589
|realme C30s (4GB+64GB)
|P5,999
|P4,164
|realme C33 (4GB+64GB)
|P7,499
|P5,099
|realme 9 Pro (6GB+128GB)
|P13,999
|P9,999
|realme 10 (8GB+128GB)
|P12,999
|P9,999
|realme 10 (8GB+256GB)
|P14,999
|P11,499
|realme 10 Pro+ 5G (12GB+256GB)
|P24,999
|P21,999
|realme Pad (3GB+32GB WiFi)
|P10,990
|P5,354
|TechLife Power Bank 100000 mAh
|P799
|P399
|realme Watch 3
|P3,499
|P2,124
|narzo 50A Prime (4GB+128GB)
|P7,999
|P5,269
|narzo 50i Prime (3GB+32GB)
|P4,999
|P3,399
|narzo 50 Pro 5G (8GB+128GB)
|P15,999
|P9,999
Below is a cheat sheet for all the discounts in realme’s Lazada store during the same period, from June 6 to 8.
|Model
|SRP
|Discounted Price
|realme C30s (2GB+32GB)
|P4,999
|P3,899
|realme C30s (4GB+64GB)
|P5,999
|P4,899
|realme C33 (4GB+64GB)
|P7,499
|P5,499
|realme C35 (4GB+64GB)
|P8,499
|P6,299
|realme 9 Pro (8GB+128GB)
|P16,990
|P10,999
|realme 10 (8GB+128GB)
|P12,999
|P9,999
|realme 10 (8GB+256GB)
|P14,999
|P11,499
|realme 10 Pro+ 5G (12GB+256GB)
|P24,999
|P21,999
|realme Pad (3GB+32GB WiFi)
|P10,990
|P6,499
|realme Watch 3
|P3,499
|P2,299
|narzo 50 Pro 5G (8GB+128GB)
|P15,999
|P9,999
Oppo
Oppo is also offering up to 59% discounts plus other special gifts and freebies on the following smartphone units:
- A16
- 4GB
- A17k
- A17
- A55
- A76
- A95
- A78
- Reno6 Z
- Reno6 5G
- Reno8 T
The promo period runs from June 6 to 8.
Aside from the massive sale, Oppo’s patrons can also get vouchers during the 6.6 Mega Sale Day.
A minimum spend of P4,999 will earn them P100 worth of livestream vouchers.
Free shipping of P50 off, meanwhile, can be availed for a minimum spend of P500 in Lazada and Shopee.