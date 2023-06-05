Rundown: Discounts in beauty, smartphones, etc. for Mega 6.6 Sale Day

Filipino shoppers are in for a shopping treat this Tuesday, June 6.

TikTok Shop and mobile phone brands realme and oppo are offering massive discounts for their products for their 6.6 mid-year shopping event.

TikTop Shop

TikTok Shop, the e-commerce platform of the short-form video service, partnered with several local and international brands to offer special deals for its consumers.

This was also in line with the platform’s first birthday celebration.

TikTok shoppers can expect the following deals from these brands:

66% off on YOU Beauty

67% off on realme products

10% off on Sperry footwear

50% off on Maybelline

TikTok reported over a 117% growth year-on-year in sellers over the past six months.

Moreover, TikTok Shop has also experienced an increase in the number of small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) that opened shop there.

The top five categories that flourished in TikTok Shop Philippines are as follows:

Beauty and Personal Care

Womenswear

Menswear and Undergarments

Shoes

Phones and Electronics

Realme

Realme Philippines has multiple offers for its patrons in Lazada and Shopee.

Here’s a guide to all the discounts and deals in store for realme’s Shopee patrons. This massive promotion runs from June 6 to 8.

Model SRP Discounted Price after 15% Voucher realme C25Y (4GB+64GB) P7,990 P4,589 realme C30s (4GB+64GB) P5,999 P4,164 realme C33 (4GB+64GB) P7,499 P5,099 realme 9 Pro (6GB+128GB) P13,999 P9,999 realme 10 (8GB+128GB) P12,999 P9,999 realme 10 (8GB+256GB) P14,999 P11,499 realme 10 Pro+ 5G (12GB+256GB) P24,999 P21,999 realme Pad (3GB+32GB WiFi) P10,990 P5,354 TechLife Power Bank 100000 mAh P799 P399 realme Watch 3 P3,499 P2,124 narzo 50A Prime (4GB+128GB) P7,999 P5,269 narzo 50i Prime (3GB+32GB) P4,999 P3,399 narzo 50 Pro 5G (8GB+128GB) P15,999 P9,999

Below is a cheat sheet for all the discounts in realme’s Lazada store during the same period, from June 6 to 8.

Model SRP Discounted Price realme C30s (2GB+32GB) P4,999 P3,899 realme C30s (4GB+64GB) P5,999 P4,899 realme C33 (4GB+64GB) P7,499 P5,499 realme C35 (4GB+64GB) P8,499 P6,299 realme 9 Pro (8GB+128GB) P16,990 P10,999 realme 10 (8GB+128GB) P12,999 P9,999 realme 10 (8GB+256GB) P14,999 P11,499 realme 10 Pro+ 5G (12GB+256GB) P24,999 P21,999 realme Pad (3GB+32GB WiFi) P10,990 P6,499 realme Watch 3 P3,499 P2,299 narzo 50 Pro 5G (8GB+128GB) P15,999 P9,999

Oppo

Oppo is also offering up to 59% discounts plus other special gifts and freebies on the following smartphone units:

A16

4GB

A17k

A17

A55

A76

A95

A78

Reno6 Z

Reno6 5G

Reno8 T

The promo period runs from June 6 to 8.

Aside from the massive sale, Oppo’s patrons can also get vouchers during the 6.6 Mega Sale Day.

A minimum spend of P4,999 will earn them P100 worth of livestream vouchers.

Free shipping of P50 off, meanwhile, can be availed for a minimum spend of P500 in Lazada and Shopee.