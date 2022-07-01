Not just entertainment: TikTok launches online marketplace for Pinoy sellers

Did you know that you can earn through TikTok?

Filipinos can now sell products and items on the mobile app’s online marketplace which provides a new avenue for local businesses to reach out to their customers.

The video platform recently launched TikTok Shop, which aims to open more business opportunities to local brands and small- to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Users can purchase items with the help of product anchors embedded in short videos, live streams and the TikTok Product Showcase tab of a merchant’s account.

The platform said that Pinoys could find affordable and unique items that are offered locally, including hard-to-find ones.

These include fashion, home and living and beauty and personal care products.

Last June 15 to 21, the platform’s marketplace held a mid-year sale where it offered big deals, discounts as huge as 70%, subsidized shipping and buyer coupons.

The event was well-received by sellers who shared their experiences.

“We created more than PhP 5 million sales during the first mid-year sales campaign, and we just began to do livestream on a daily basis one month ago. Many sellers have been surprised by the platform’s support, especially the free shipping vouchers and discount promotion,” Kimberly Duyag, CEO of local cloth and garment brand KILY.PH, said.

“Plus it also enables merchants, brands and creators showcase and sell their products directly on TikTok via feed, content or livestream,” she added.

Content creator Harold Balilo said that he “thankful” and “happy” for the new feature since the initiative is a “huge help” for him and his family.

“I started on TikTok Shop in late April. It’s my very first time doing live selling,” he shared.

“I’m so thankful and happy as a student and as a small creator looking for a part-time job as a live streaming creator,” Balilo added.

Those interested to sell on the platform may visit its merchant page or the seller recruitment page for more information.

The app also offers training to local sellers through its Seller University.