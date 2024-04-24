Gay’s can’t lift? Bretman Rock cheered for clap back at fitness coach’s remark

Filipino-American influencer Bretman Rock was cheered for responding to a fitness coach, whose now-deleted TikTok content implied that gays cannot lift in gyms.

A video of coach Edison Vargas caught the attention of the internet personality where the former was seen lifting a dumbbell with the reported text:

“Dati nagpe-pre workout para mabuhat ko ‘yung last rep. Ngayon, kailangan ko lang pala isipin, ‘bakla ako ‘pag hindi ko nabuhat ‘to!'”

The content did not amuse Bretman, who also goes to the gym and shares fitness content on social media.

The internet personality, who identifies as non-binary, previously shared a video of himself wearing a skirt while doing deadlift reps.

“Lmfao, girl, at least put your elbows closer together,” Bretman commented on Edson’s video.

“All that for such a lightweight, sis,” the influencer wrote.

His comments reportedly earned thousands of likes before the video was removed from the platform.

Some online users also lauded Bretman for calling out Edison for the “homophobic” content.

“Ate and left no crumbs,” a Facebook user commented.

“Get her, Jade,” another user wrote, referencing a meme from “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

“‘Wag ganun, Coach. Respect,” commented a different Pinoy.

“Red flag sa coach na ganito ugali,” wrote another user.

Edison reportedly said he did not intend to hurt anyone’s feelings with his now-removed content.

“Paumanhin sa mga naapektuhan ng post. Hindi ko intension na makasakit ng tao. Pinag-isipan ko naman po muna bago i-post ‘yung video. Ilan lang ang original content ko kaya may pinaggayahan lang ako dito,” he wrote on Instagram.

“Wala din naman akong nakitang dahilan para hindi i-post kasi wala naman negative comments doon sa pinaggayahan ko,” the coach added.