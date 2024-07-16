Sofia Andres fangirls as Sabrina Carpenter praises her daughter dancing to ‘Espresso’

Actress Sofia Andres turned her fangirl mode on after American pop singer Sabrina Carpenter took notice of her daughter in a TikTok clip.

The actress posted a video of herself and her four-year-old daughter Zoe lip-synching to Sabrina’s mainstream breakthrough song, “Espresso.”

Zoe also showed off some dance moves and accompanied them with lively facial expressions.

Sofia’s post has amassed 1.5 million views, 208,200 likes or “heart” reactions and over 740 comments, including one from the singer herself.

Sabrina saw the clip featuring Zoe and wrote: “princess”

It was accompanied by a face-holding-back-tears emoji.

Sofia was elated when she found out the “Espresso” hitmaker left a comment on her post.

“OMG! We’re such a fan! We love yaaaa, @Sabrina Carpenter,” the actress responded with emojis of a moon, cherries and musical notes.

“Espresso” has been described as the “song of the summer” this year because of its catchy tune, memorable lyrics and energetic beat.

Meanwhile, this was not the first time a Filipino youngster was noticed by a famous singer.

Last April, the son of content creator and host Bea Fabregas was noticed by Grammy-winning singer Beyonce after the tot called her his “friend” in a video.

The global pop star, through her team, sent him “some of her favorite blue flowers,” an animal stuffed toy and a heartfelt message.

