‘Will never get over this’: Bea Fabregas stoked after Beyonce sent tokens for son Tyler

Content creator and host Bea Fabregas was over the moon after Grammy award-winning artist Beyonce took notice of her two-year-old child Tyler who declared the artist as his “friend” in a video.

Bea on Thursday shared a screen recording of a message of Yvette Noel-Schure, the powerhouse singer’s publicist, reaching out to her through Instagram and telling them Beyonce “would love to send something to him.”

“The RMS [Ramos] fam will never get over this,” the content creator wrote with several emojis.

Tyler is the only child of sports broadcasters Bea and Nikko Ramos.

Yvette declared that it was the “cutest video” and that Beyonce “loved” it.

Bea said that the global popstar, through her team, sent her son “some of her favorite blue flowers,” an animal stuffed toy and “the sweetest message” that their family “will now always treasure.”

“For the record, @beyonce and Tyler are now actually, officially friends!” the content creator exclaimed in an Instagram post on April 24.

“In her note (which she started out with ‘To my friend Tyler’ ), she said, ‘I see your halo, Tyler,'” Bea added.

“Thank you so much for thinking of our little family, @yvettenoelschure @beyonce. I mean, with the amount of mentions and videos Beyonce gets everyday, it still blows our mind to know time was set aside to send this sweet gift over. My mama heart,” she continued.

“Thank you to everyone who shared it, commented, liked it. Tyler [may be] too young to remember all this, but I’ll always remind him to dream big and shoot for the stars!! BEYONCE SENT MY BABY FLOWERS!!!!” Bea added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by beafabregas (@beafabregas)

On April 17, Bea recorded a video of Tyler casually exclaiming that he wanted to “meet” Beyonce and that the popstar is his “friend.”

The content creator said that while she wanted to meet the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer too, they cannot do so as she does not live in the country.

However, Tyler insisted on wanting to meet the artist, declaring that he knows Beyonce “personally” and that she is his “friend.”

Bea then shared a clip of Tyler listening to one of the artist’s songs in their house.

“Best mama could do,” she exclaimed with laughing emojis.

“Tyler this whole video: Hina naman ni Mama, hindi kaibigan si Beyonce,” the content creator wrote as a caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by beafabregas (@beafabregas)

Tina Knowles, Beyonce’s mother, reshared the video on her profile and wrote: “This little boy is so adorable”

It was accompanied by three heart emojis.

Beyonce dropped her latest album, “Cowboy Carter,” last March.

It has been called a “genre-defying album” which honors other Black musical legends.

RELATED: Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ transmits joy, honors legends and challenges a segregated industry | With Beyoncé’s foray into country music, the genre may finally break free from the stereotypes that have long dogged it