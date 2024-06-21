Pinoys ride Alamat’s ‘Maharani’ TikTok trend

There’s a new transition video trend, the “Maharani” edition.

Alamat’s biggest hit song recently joined TikTok’s library of songs used by users in showcasing their makeup or get-up looks.

One Pinoy TikTok user used the pop song to flaunt his hair color transformation.

His post got over 800,000 likes and 75,000 likes.

The sound is also a hot spot for makeup transformations, like content creator @tonirmorales’ entry which amassed 120,000 likes and 1.4 million views on TikTok.

The smooth but climactic rhythm of the song’s chorus made for a perfect “transition” sound for TikTok creators.

Another entry from a Pinoy user is a transformation from bayonetta glasses-donning bare face to an elegant and bejeweled look.

Her post got over 71k likes and 559k views.

Among those who hopped on the trend is girl group BINI’s Jhoanna Robles who wowed her fans with a seamless transformation video.

Her entry sweeped 619,000 likes and 2.4 million views.

“Ayan na ang OG maharani,” one user commented.

Jhoanna was a part of Maharani’s official music video released in 2023 where she played the role of “Princess Gandingan” and Alamat’s Taneo played “Prince Bantugan”.

Produced and written by Thyro Alfaro, the song was injected with Southern Philippine elements using instruments like kanun, gamelan and gangsa.

The six-member boy group Alamat officially released “Maharani” in 2022 as part of their first mini-album “Pasulong”.