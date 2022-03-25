Harry Styles to drop new album in May

GRAMMY Award®-winning global superstar Harry Styles on Thursday announced that he will be releasing a new album in May.

Titled “Harry’s House,” the upcoming album will carry 13 tracks. It will be released globally on May 20.

Harry released a 40-second album trailer on Thursday along with the pre-save link.

It has since garnered over 1.5 million views with YouTube users excited over the album release.

“I can’t believe this is finally happening. I came into the fandom just a little over a month after Fine Line was released, so this will be my first release from him and I am so excited to see what he does with his art,” a YouTube user said.

“I just feel like this album means something. A place where we can all be welcome and loved. This album is going to be the sh**,” another YouTube user said.

“The symbolism is huge! His ‘house’ is on the stage in public and he’s inviting us to see this new side of him,” an online user commented.

Pitchfork reported that Harry released his self-titled solo debut in 2017, just a year after his boy group One Direction went on hiatus.

His second album “Fine Line,” carrying his hit single “Water Melon Sugar,” on the other hand, got a nod at the 2021 Grammy. He was nominated for Best Music Video (for “Adore You”) and Best Pop Vocal Album at the 2021 Grammys, according to Pitchfork.

He won his first Grammy for pop solo performance category for his track, “Watermelon Sugar.” —Rosette Adel

