‘Thank you for stopping by’: Makati shopping mall gushes over Harry Styles’ visit

A shopping mall in Makati City gushed over the visit of Grammy award-winning singer Harry Styles in its vicinity over the weekend.

The Facebook page of Ayala Malls’ Greenbelt on Monday shared photos credited to Twitter user @gslsbf and Facebook user Gen Real. It captioned it with the following text:

“We were certainly not exempt from getting butterflies over Harry’s visit! Thank you for stopping by.”

The caption was accompanied by an emoji of a smiling-face-with-hearts.

The photo on the left was taken by Gen while the one on the right was taken by Twitter user with username, @gslsbf.

According to Gen, Harry and his companion “both respectfully declined” their “selfie photo request.”

She added, however, that the two “stopped [and] interacted” with them.

“We let them walk peacefully [without] drawing [some] attention!! As a good fan :’),” Gen wrote in a Facebook video on Monday.

“Hindi lang po siya [AFAM] sa mall siya si [sparkling emojis] HARRY STYLES [sparkling emojis] HAHAHAHA LUCKY DAY FOR A HS [Harry Styles] FAN, FAM [heart hands emoji],” she said in her caption.

Twitter user @gslsbf also had different emotions upon seeing the English pop star on Sunday.

“G*go did I just f*cking saw Harry Styles, literal na dumaan [siya] sa tabi ko (green one) BWJWJWHWHSJWKW,” she wrote with loudly crying emojis.

Online user @gslsbf said she wasn’t able to have a picture with him since she was so “starstruck.”

“Alam mo ‘yung tulala ka lang sa kagandahan ng nilalang na ‘yan at tsaka parang nagmamadali ata sila so (pero g*go, sising-sisi pa rin ako kasi ‘di man lang ako nagpa-pic),” she wrote in another tweet.

The online user also claimed that Harry “smelled good” and that she was able to have a glimpse of his green eyes which she initially thought were blue.

“TAPOS MGA BEH, G*GO ‘YUNG MATA?!?!” Twitter user @gslsbf exclaimed.

“Sa sobra ko kasing titig, kala ko ano-ano na nakikita ko,” she added.

She also claimed that Harry and his companion were walking “quickly” at that time.

Harry is in Manila for his “Love on Tour” concert slated for March 14, Tuesday at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan.

The “As It Was” singer will headline Smart Live’s 2023 line-up of epic concerts and events.

Harry, known for his eclectic sense of style and fashion, is an English singer, songwriter, and actor who rose to fame as a member of One Direction, formed during the 2010 season of the “X-Factor” talent search in the UK.

He launched a successful solo career with the release of his self-titled debut album in 2017 featuring hit songs like “Sign of the Times” and “Sweet Creature” which received widespread critical acclaim and established him as a solo artist and performer.

Meanwhile, the Facebook account of NLEX Corporation already advised motorists to expect a “high volume of traffic” in the area from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“Please take alternate routes and allot more time for travel. Traffic personnel will be deployed in strategic areas,” it said.