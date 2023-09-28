Classic horror ‘The Exorcist’ returns to cinemas via Ayala Malls’ thrill film fest

A mall cinema chain has an early Halloween surprise for horror fans.

Ayala Malls Cinemas (AMC) is treating horror movie lovers with a special screening of the remastered director’s cut of the classic 1973 horror film “The Exorcist” in the 2023 edition of its “Thrill Fest.”

Pinoys can watch “The Exorcist: 50th Anniversary Director’s Cut” at Ayala Mall Cinemas.

Directed by William Friedkin, the movie made history as the first horror film nominated for Best Picture at the 1974 Academy Awards, where it also won in the Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Sound categories.

The film tells the story of a charming 12-year-old girl who suddenly takes on the characteristics and voices of others, confounding doctors.

As people begin to die, the girl’s mother realizes her daughter has been possessed by the devil and that the only possible hope lies with two priests and the ancient rite of demonic exorcism.

The cult classic features the talents of Max von Sydow, Jason Miller, Ellen Burstyn and Linda Blair.

Friedkin’s extended director’s cut is sourced from the original 1973 cut camera negative with newly restored and remastered picture and sound, which removes dirt, scratches and other defects while maintaining the film’s original creative integrity.

Horror fans can subsequently watch the direct sequel of the film starting October 4 as part of AMC’s month-long “Thrill Fest.”

“The Exorcist: Believer” sees Ellen reprise her role as Linda’s tormented mother, Chris MacNeil. The 2023 film will also star Leslie Odom Jr. and Ann Dowd.

The sequel is produced by Blumhouse and director David Gordon Green, known for their work in resurrecting the global hit Halloween franchise.

“The Exorcist: Believer” features teenagers Angela (Lidya Jewett) and Katherine (Olivia O’Neill), who set foot into the woods one afternoon on a school day and unknowingly bring something evil while stepping into the most terrifying episode of their lives.

Taking the audience into the heart of darkness and with the parents’ dire need to extract the demon out of their daughters, the film touches base with Chris MacNeill (Ellen Burstyn), a character from the original film whose daughter Regan (Linda Blair) had also been possessed by the demon.

The 1973 film featured the demon Pazuzu, described as a powerful demon frequently set up as a shield against another supernatural terror: Lamashtu.

Lamashtu, a female demon with broad and far-ranging destructive powers, appears in the direct sequel and takes possession of the teenagers.

To amplify the terrifying experience, horror fans can watch midnight screenings of “The Exorcist: Believer” nationwide in their favorite theaters on its opening day on October 4.

Meanwhile, AMC’s “Thrill Fest” will happen until November 7.

Other horror flicks Pinoys can enjoy are the Japanese supernatural film “The Forbidden Play,” star-studded South Korean thriller “Target,” the movie adaptation of the horror video game “Five Nights at Freddy’s” and the remastered version of the ’80s fantasy horror “Beetlejuice.”