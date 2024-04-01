‘Transformation begins’: Greenbelt 1 renovation plan unveiled

Anticipation is in the air after the Ayala Land Inc. shared a preview of the new structure of Greenbelt 1 amid its impending four-year renovation.

The real estate firm posted architectural renderings of the new shopping mall complex which it said will reopen in 2028 after modernizing it with “energy-efficient features.”

“Since 1986, Greenbelt has been a testament to Makati’s dynamic spirit and vibrant culture as Ayala Land’s first flagship mall in the country,” Ayala Land said on its Facebook page, “Make It Makati,” on March 28.

The post also added the text “Transformation begins.”

“Starting April 1, get ready for its transformation into a modern complex with more green spaces, promising an elevated lifestyle and shopping experience,” it added.

The firm said it would “blend luxury with sustainability” with new “energy-efficient features” such as direct cooling, skylights and rainwater collection systems.

“Take a peek at some of the renders,” its Facebook page said.

The developer urged its patrons to get ready for an “innovative evolution that will make each visit an exciting and memorable one.”

The renovation plan unveiled heightened some Filipinos’ anticipation of Greenbelt 1’s new look.

“Classy shopping place from a classy organization,” a Facebook user wrote in the comments.

“Thank you Greenbelt 1! See you soon! Sana may stair slides slides pababa, lol,” another user commented.

“Will miss the old GB1 [Greenbelt 1] but looking forward to this new one,” wrote a different Pinoy.

“Iba din!” exclaimed another user with a white heart emoji.

Greenbelt 1’s last day of operations was on Sunday, March 31.

Talks of its closure appeared as early as July 2023, when the Philippine Daily Inquirer through its “Bizz Buzz” column said that Ayala Land’s first flagship mall “will be torn down” for a new development.

It received mixed reactions, with some lamenting the demolition while others said the revamp was long overdue.

RELATED: ‘About time’: How Greenbelt 1 patrons reacted to reports of mall closure