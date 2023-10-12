Uptown and UP Town: Meme about two ‘confusing’ mall names goes viral

There’s Uptown… then there’s UP Town.

A meme about two commercial establishments with similar names got the attention of online Filipinos.

PGAG on Monday posted an edited picture that featured a shocked woman sitting as a passenger inside a car.

It was accompanied with a text that reads: “‘Yung papunta kang Uptown pero UP Town ‘yung na-book mo:”

The post also had the caption that reads: “[Ta’s] na-realize mo lang nung nasa Katipunan ka na.”

The Facebook post has amassed about 58,000 pure laughing reactions, 4,300 shares and over 1,4000 comments so far.

“Parehas kasing may UP ta’s parehas din may mga conyo huhuhuhu,” the page said in the comments.

“[Ta’s] nagtanong ka pa sa guard: ‘Saan po dito ‘yung Mitsukoshi?” it added as another comment.

Mitsukoshi is the country’s first Japanese-inspired mall located in Bonifacio Global City at Taguig.

Meanwhile, PGAG’s post has earned various reactions from Filipinos in the comments section.

“It happened to me, can relate,” a Facebook user wrote with emojis.

“Hahahahahaha! ‘Yung dapat UP Town tayo pero sa Uptown tayo napunta,” another online user wrote, tagging a Facebook friend.

“Pa-Uptown ta’s road trip pala ending kasi ‘di alam ni habal driver [‘yung] Uptwon saan banda,” commented a different Pinoy.

“Hahaha nadali din ako dito sa sobrang pagmamadali ko, lol,” another user said.

“Muntik [na din] ako diyan pumunta nun eh, hehe,” wrote another Pinoy.

While the post did not specify what Uptown was, there is a shopping mall in BGC named the Uptown Mall. There is also Uptown Bonifacio, a township developed by Megaworld in BGC.

The Uptown Mall is Megaworld‘s flagship mall, which opened in 2015. Its developer calls it “BGC’s ultimate destination for lifestyle and leisure.”

Meanwhile, UP Town Center is developed by the Ayala Malls on Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City. It opened in September 2013, two years before BGC’s Uptown Mall.

Its developer describes it as “the pioneer university town concept in the country and a playground for curious minds.”