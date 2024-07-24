Safety tips as floodwaters invade Metro Manila homes

Filipinos were reminded about safety tips concerning electricity as homes and establishments get flooded amid the continuous downpour of rain due to the southwest monsoon (habagat) enhanced by Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi).

Several parts of Metro Manila and other provinces are experiencing torrential rainfall on Wednesday as an effect of the weather disturbance that has since caused class and work suspensions.

In its 2 p.m. advisory, state weather bureau PAGASA said that “red” rainfall warning is still imposed over the National Capital Region. It also includes the provinces of Rizal, Bataan, Bulacan, Pampanga, Zambales, and Tarlaca.

A “red” rainfall warming means there is an associated hazard of “serious flooding in flood-prone areas.”

Pictures and videos of flooded sites, including homes, have since appeared on social media as affected Filipinos report their situations amid the onslaught of heavy rains.

BAHA SA CAINTA Photos show the flood situation in Cainta, Rizal, taken at around 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday. “Abot balikat na sa labas… medyo nai-stress na ako kasi almost Ondoy levels na ito,” X user @leonthethird said in his caption. Rains from the enhanced habagat brought by… pic.twitter.com/VWkRlFBQX9 — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) July 24, 2024

PGH CHAPEL BINAHA! The chapel of the Philippine General Hospital in Manila was flooded, the chaplain posted on Facebook Wednesday morning. “PGH Chapel is flooded. Our 6:30 AM mass will be suspended,” Fr. Marlito G. Ocon SJ said. “Water is still rising….please pray for us.… pic.twitter.com/xaVRNQaIqD — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) July 24, 2024

BAHA NA RIN SA MAKATI. Photos show the flood situation at 6 a.m. on Wednesday in San Isidro, Makati City, caused by rains from the enhanced habagat brought by Typhoon #CarinaPH. 📸 Yuan San Juan Do you have photos or videos of flooding in your area? Share them with us. pic.twitter.com/jKjijLpvVK — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) July 24, 2024

Flood-stricken Metro Manila has been placed under a “state of calamity” due to the continuous rainfall which has stranded travelers and caused forced evacuations.

Meanwhile, following reports of severe flood situations, power distribution firm Meralco posted electrical safety tips to ensure no untoward incidents occur during such circumstances.

These are the following:

Make sure the house’s electric line or main circuit breaker is turned off.

Ensure that hands are dry before handling anything electric or electrical facilities, including appliances.

Remove electrical wires that are plugged into sockets. If possible, also temporarily remove light bulbs.

For safety, have a licensed electrician check the plugs and electric wirings of the house before using it.

Make sure mobile phones, laptops, radios, and other gadgets used in communication have batteries.

Meralco also said consumers can contact them through social media (Facebook and X platform) or via hotline (02-16211) if they experience a power outage.

The city government of Quezon City also shared tips on what Filipinos can do before, during, and after flood events.

It also posted numbers residents can call whenever they have emergencies.

Based on PAGASA’s 11 a.m. bulletin, “Carina” is forecast to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Thursday morning.

The enhanced habagat, however, will continue to bring moderate to intense rainfall in various localities in the western portion of Luzon until Friday.