Alice Guo’s smiling expression after capture earns Pinoys’ attention

The smiling expression of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac mayor Alice Guo (Guo Hua Ping), who was handed over to the Philippine authorities following her capture in Indonesia, caught the attention of Filipinos.

A news outlet posted a video of the controversial personality being interviewed by reporters on Thursday, September 5, before her flight back to the Philippines.

The clip showed a closer look at Guo, who is now sporting shorter hair that appears to have been dyed. She is also donning lip makeup.

The embattled dismissed mayor likewise kept smiling on the video while attempting to evade questions thrown at her.

Guo’s demeanor earned buzz among Filipinos who cited that it is unusual for people with legal cases to be in a happy state.

“OMG! Naka-smile pa, insulto ‘yan sa gobyerno natin SMILE niya (smile niya nagpapahiwatig kaya niya lusutan ang Senado). Only in the Phils ‘yan, kahit pagdating niya ‘di pa rin magsasabi ng totoo. ‘Your Honor, ‘di ko po alam.’ Paano kaya pipigain ng mga senators ‘yan para magsalita,” a Facecbook user wrote.

“Sa lahat ng nadakip… siya lang ang blooming at napakasaya… Ano kaya bagong script pagdating niya,” another online user commented, referring to Guo’s constant use of the phrase, “Hindi ko po alam, Your Honor” in past Senate hearings.

READ: POGO probe with Bamban Mayor Alice Guo gives birth to ‘your honor, hindi ko na po maalala’ memes

“Grabe, nakakatawa pa, parang pinaglololoko lang mga nag-iinterrogate. Iba na mayaman, napapaikot ng pera ang kapangyarihan… maghahari pa rin ang Diyos sa huli. In fairness, fresh [siya],” an online user wrote.

Photos taken shortly after her capture in Indonesia also featured a smiling Guo.

There was also a smiling photo of the controversial personality while in their police custody.

Guo also sported the same expression in an online meeting with authorities before.

ALL SMILES Photos of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo after her arrest in Indonesia. The dismissed mayor appeared on a Zoom meeting with authorities following her arrest, according to the Philippine National Police. l via @IanLaquiPatrick pic.twitter.com/ceZe5HaN9i — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) September 4, 2024

There was also a photo of a smiling Guo being escorted by agents of the National Bureau of Investigation and Bureau of Immigration to the immigration office of Indonesia.

Despite this, Guo revealed that she had a “death threat” upon meeting Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos.

“Sec., patulong. May death threat po ako,” Guo told the Cabinet official after being handed over by the Indonesian authorities.

Indonesian authorities arrested the dismissed mayor on Wednesday, September 4 in Tangerang City, Indonesia.

It was earlier reported that a former Chinese cop helped Guo escape the Philippines in July amid heightened scrutiny and a crackdown on POGOs or Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators.

Guo will be handed to law enforcement and then to the Senate, which has a standing arrest warrant against her for snubbing hearings about her alleged ties to illegal POGOs.

READ: Manila says Indonesia arrests fugitive Alice Guo from Philippines | Indonesia to deport to Philippines fugitive Alice Guo accused of criminal ties

The government started regulating POGOs in 2016 under the Duterte administration.

They were initially touted as a source of revenue but have since been associated with illegal activities such as scams, torture, and human trafficking.

Meanwhile, Guo is facing a series of legal cases in the Philippines which include violations of the National Internal Revenue Code and Anti-Money Laundering Act, as well as complaints of grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, gross neglect of duty and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

She is expected to return to the Philippines on Thursday evening.