POGO probe with Bamban Mayor Alice Guo gives birth to ‘your honor, hindi ko na po maalala’ memes

Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo last week faced a joint Senate committee hearing regarding her alleged ties to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs).

Guo, whose real identity puzzled lawmakers was not able to answer questions about her roots.

RELATED: Pinoys call for Comelec’s attention amid Senate hearing revelations about Alice Guo | Chinese language newspaper celebrating Alice Guo’s mayoral victory earns buzz

Along with speculations around Guo’s identity, Filipinos online have posted memes inspired by the mayor’s repetitive answer “your honor, hindi ko na po maalala.”

School problems

One X (formerly Twitter) user posted an entry about the terror of taking exams.

Pagkakita mo sa first page ng exam pic.twitter.com/sVghi6OvfQ — Jai Cabajar (@jaicabajar) May 13, 2024

Meanwhile, a Facebook page about thesis and dissertation posted a meme about the struggle of choosing participants in a study.

‘Gastos’ struggles

Numerous Facebook users said they can relate to a page’s post about savings—or the lack thereof.

Similarly, a content creator wrote a reality check on bad financial decisions made for someone special—or at last someone who they thought was.

Hard-knock life

A Filipino X user posted about hanging on in life for those who are in the trenches.

“okay ka pa ba?” “hindi ko po alam, your honor” — エラelai🌚 (@ellamaeeeeeeeee) May 13, 2024

Another entry was a quick mental health check for those who need it.

“kaya mo pa?” your honor, hindi ko na po alam — ً (@vxyadi) May 12, 2024

The probe

The Senate committee on women, children, family relations and gender equality, led by Sen. Risa Hontiveros and joined by Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, continues to look into Guo’s background and her alleged ties to POGO, which she has since denied.

Meanwhile, the Commission on Elections said that Guo could face perjury if proven to be misrepresenting herself as Filipino.