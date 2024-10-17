‘Kalaban ng kriminal’: Clarita Carlos comments on senatorial aspirant Abalos’ tarpaulin

Former national security adviser Clarita Carlos took notice of a tarpaulin featuring former interior secretary and senatorial aspirant Benhur Abalos.

She noted that the placement of a barely noticeable preposition on the tarpaulin made it seem as though Abalos was being labeled as a “criminal.”

The retired University of the Philippines professor on Tuesday, October 15, posted a picture of the tarpaulin spotted on a footbridge which featured the image of the longtime politician accompanied by the text:

“KALABAN NG KRIMINAL BENHUR ABALOS”

The font size for the word “ng,” however, was smaller than the rest of the words printed.

For Carlos, it appeared as if it delivered a different message.

“To my good friend and former partner at NTF-ELCAC: please ask your graphic artist to make visible the PREPOSITION,” she wrote on Facebook, referring to National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

“If you get my drift… hahaha!” Carlos added.

Other Filipinos also noticed the small font size of the preposition.

“Almost a ‘na’ from afar,” an online user commented.

“Kala ko comma, ‘ng’ pala ‘yan. HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA,” another user wrote.

It also made its way to the Philippines subreddit, where an online user shared a screengrab of Carlos’ post with the comment, “Hindi lang din pala ako ‘yung nakapansin.”

Abalos is seeking a Senate seat in the upcoming polls under the administration slate of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

He formally turned over his post as secretary of the Department of Interior and Local Government to Jonvic Remulla, former Cavite governor, earlier this month.

Reports said that Abalos plans to investigate reducing power rates, improving food sustainability, and amending the outdated local government code if elected as a lawmaker.

He previously served as Marcos’ national campaign manager during the 2022 national elections.

The former DILG chief also served as Mandaluyong City mayor from 1998 to 2004, succeeding his politician father Benjamin Abalos Sr.

The younger Abalos eventually became the representative of the lone district of Mandaluyong for one term before returning to his bailiwick for another term as mayor.

He also became a chair of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority for two years under the Duterte administration.

Abalos previously went viral for his pictures with dismissed Bamban mayor Alice Guo (or Guo Hua Ping), where he was spotted appearing “friendly” with the latter.

He said he was unaware that Guo was posing for the cameras, adding that the photos were taken for documentation purposes.

