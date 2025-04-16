‘Si Rico ba tatakbo?’: Bobby Yan draws flak for featuring brother in campaign posters

Bobby Yan, the brother of late matinee idol Rico Yan, drew flak online for using his sibling’s image in campaign posters for his 2025 bid as a city councilor in Cabuyao, Laguna.

The television host earned online buzz after some users spotted his campaign tarpaulins with the image of the late actor behind him.

A digital version of the poster can also be seen on Bobby’s Facebook page.

Electoral candidates are actively campaigning ahead of the May 12 polls, where Filipinos will choose their next set of leaders midway through President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s term.

The campaign period for local candidates will run until May 10.

Meanwhile, photos of Bobby’s campaign tarpaulin drew criticism from some Filipinos who questioned his decision to include his late brother in the material.

“Si Rico ba tatakbo? Charot,” an online user said.

“Si Bobby lang ang tatakbo, pero bakit nasa poster ‘yung face ni Rico?” another online user said with a shrugging emoji.

“Same question, anong kinalaman nung namayapang kapatid sa pagtakbo? Patay na ‘yung tao, pero hangga’t magagatasan eh ‘no,” another Reddit user commented.

“Tutulungan [ka ba] ni Rico Yan sa trabaho mo ‘pag nanalo ka??” a different Pinoy asked.

“Cringe! Patahimikin na nila si Rico, jusko,” another online user said.

“‘Di ko ma-gets ‘yung purpose ng picture ng namatay niyang kapatid sa campaign poster niya. That is so uncnecessary. Sana siya mismo nirespeto kaluluwa ng kapatid niya,” a Reddit user commented.

“Hindi na pinagpahinga. Patawarin,” another wrote with loudly crying emojis.

Other online users pointed out that Bobby is not alone in referencing a late relative, citing running party-lists like the FPJ Panday Bayanihan, which also draws on the legacy and popularity of the late action star Fernando Poe Jr. in their campaigns.

“The same with FPJ party-list and Grace Poe. Alam nila kasi ang Pinoy, kung sino ‘yung sikat and may affiliation, sila iboboto kahit na it doesn’t makes sense. Karamihan kasi pagdating sa botohan, ‘di na pag-iisipan and kung sino lang familiar,” a Pinoy wrote.

Bobby is the older brother of Rico, the beloved matinee idol who passed away in 2002 at the age of 29 due to acute hemorrhagic pancreatitis, which led to cardiac arrest.

Rico rose to fame in the 1990s and early 2000s, winning the hearts of many with his boy-next-door charm and charisma.

He was also famously known for his on- and off-screen pairing with actress Claudine Barretto, his former girlfriend whom he dated for four years.

Their love team was one of the most iconic of their time, drawing strong fan support throughout the late ’90s and early 2000s.

Despite passing away more than two decades ago, the actor trended last year after visiting his gravesite became a social media trend among young Filipinos.

A Facebook page dedicated to Rico and Claudine called out social media users who were visiting the actor’s gravesite for the clout. The page urged fans to “continue remembering him with nothing but love and respect.”

Rico appeared in the movies “Got 2 Believe,” “Mula Sa Puso: The Movie,” “Paano Ang Puso Ko?,” “Flames: The Movie,” “Dahil Mahal Na Mahal Kita,” “Kay Tagal Kang Hinintay” and “Gimik: The Reunion.”

He also starred in the television series “Mara Clara,” “Esperanza,” “FLAMES,” “Whattamen” and “Star Drama Presents,” among others.