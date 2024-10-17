Aika Robredo comments on politicians’ recent visits to her mother, Leni

Aika Robredo, the eldest daughter of former Vice President Leni Robredo, shared her thoughts on the recent meetings between politicians and her mother.

A user on the X (formerly Twitter) platform on Thursday, October 17, shared an observation about Leni following reports of several politicians visiting her or, at least, having photo opportunities with her.

Some visits are non-political, but others could not help but notice its timing, with the 2025 midterm elections around the corner.

“Who says @lenirobredo is irrelevant?” X user @boomanism wrote, tagging the account of Leni on the platform.

“Social calls with VP Sara, Sec. Benhur, Sen. Bong, Cong. Erwin, then today with SP Chiz, Sen. Tito, Sen. Lito, Sen. Bam, Cong. Camille AND PBBM,” he said.

These were Vice President Sara Duterte, former interior secretary Benhur Abalos, Sen. Bong Revilla, Rep. Erwin Tulfo (ACT-CIS party-list), Senate President Chiz Escudero, former senator Tito Sotto, Sen. Lito Lapid, former senator Bam Aquino, Rep. Camille Villar (Las Piñas Lone District), and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“She is still a political juggernaut. Foolish of some who underestimate her,” the online user added.

The post has earned 13,900 views, almost 600 likes, and 12 replies in the thread, including from Leni’s eldest.

“Quiet strength is often underrated and undervalued (and therefore, underestimated) hehe,” Aika commented.

Quiet strength is often underrated and undervalued (and therefore underestimated) hehe — Aika Robredo (@aikarobredo) October 17, 2024

Her comment has reached 1,300 likes and 13,300 views.

The visits

Last September, Leni’s successor, Sara, visited her house in Naga City during the festival of Our Lady of Peñafrancia.

Leni said that the visit — which lasted for about an hour — was “personal and not political,” adding that their home in Naga City was open to all for the religious festival.

Sara and her father, former president Rodrigo Duterte, repeatedly took potshots at Leni and her party, the Liberal Party, during her six-year term.

Leni was also visited by Abalos and Revilla a day after Sara dropped by her residence.

The Angat Buhay NGO chair said she was only following the tradition of her late husband, former interior secretary Jesse Robredo, who would welcome people visiting Naga City to pay homage to Our Lady of Peñafrancia.

Tulfo also met with Leni in a restaurant in Naga City, with the latter sharing a picture with him on her Instagram Story on October 14.

Reports said she thanked him for swiftly accrediting their non-government organization, Angat Buhay Foundation, while he was still the social welfare secretary.

Tulfo said Marcos had strictly instructed them not to consider any biases in providing assistance as an agency.

For the latest wave of meetups, Leni was spotted with Sotto, Lapid, Escudero, Aquino, and her political rival, Marcos, on October 17.

Escudero said he invited Leni to “welcome the president on behalf of Bicol.”

The event was the inauguration of the Sorsogon Sports Arena, which also celebrated the province’s founding anniversary.

Escudero described the meetup, where Leni and Marcos exchanged handshakes, as symbolic since it happened in a sports arena.

“Alalahanin natin ang pagiging sportsman, ‘yung pagtanggap kung sino ang magwawagi,” the Senate president said, possibly referring to the 2022 presidential elections which was won by Marcos. Leni, his strongest rival, landed on the second spot.

Escudero also said he invited Leni, a fellow Bicolana, to attend the anniversary of the founding of the Sorsogon province.

Leni is running for mayor in Naga City, her hometown.

Meanwhile, those who have visited her and are seeking posts in the upcoming polls are Aquino, Abalos, Sotto, Lapid, Revilla and Villar.