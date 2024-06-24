Fans who only went to ‘Lovelaban 2’ to see BINI called out on social media

Members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) community have called out some fans who attended the Pride celebration in Quezon City just to watch a girl group performance.

“LoveLaban 2 Everyone”, took place at the QC Memorial Circle last Saturday. It is the city’s second Pride event commemorating Filipino LGBTQ+.

This celebration was made to advocate for one’s sexual orientation, gender identity, and gender expression (SOGIE).

READ: Who’s who: QC’s ‘LoveLaban 2 Everyone’ Pride event performers

According to QC Mayor Joy Belmonte, the support received from the Pride event will be crucial in the next six months to advance the SOGIE equality bill.

This act, once legalized in the country, would protect the LGBTQ+ community against all kinds of sexual or gender-based discrimination, according to the Senate.

Canceled event

Despite the successful first half of the program, event organizer, Pride PH, along with the QC local government had to halt the festivities due to heavy rain.

“Nais naming ipagbigay alam na nakompromiso ang electrical at sound system sa stage nang dahil sa malakas na ulan at posibleng makapinsala sa mga crew at mahal nating performers,” Belmonte explained in a statement on social media..

Performances from Vice Ganda, Gloc-9, and Filipino Pop (P-POP) group BINI were cut short.

While the weather conditions affected the event, Belmonte proudly announced that this year had over 200,000 Pinoys celebrating that night, which is twice last year’s audience population.

‘LoveLaban’ goers upset over other BLOOMs

When the event got canceled midway, a few LGBTQ+ attendees were dismayed after hearing that there was a crowd of people who exclusively went to watch a BINI performance.

BINI fans are officially known as BLOOMs.

Online users on TikTok posted their share of stories overhearing people who only came to see the girl group.

One TikToker was able to capture a person demanding a BINI appearance in the middle of the performance of band, Cup of Joe

Another TikTok user said that there were some visitors who are allegedly against the LGBTQ+ community who joined the audience merely to watch BINI.

“I’m not a hater [of BINI or their fans] pero as a first timer sa Pride march, sirang-sira expectations ko sa mga napanood ko before dahil sa mga homophobic na pumunta para lang manood ng free concert ng BINI, imbis na sumuporta sa mismong protest na ginanap. Super sad ang disappointing lang talaga,” they said on TikTok.

“Yung pumunta ka lang sa Pride march para makita mo yung favorite artist mo at hindi makiisa; tapos na discontinue yung event…. Deserve!” a TikTok user posted on the social platform.