Who’s who: QC’s ‘LoveLaban 2 Everyone’ Pride event performers

The second edition of Quezon City’s Pride event dubbed “LoveLaban 2 Everyone 2024” is just around the corner, and members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ+) community and allies are marching to QC Memorial Circle this weekend.

On Wednesday, QC Mayor Joy Belmonte shared on social media the lineup of celebrities and personalities who will be performing in the event.

“’Lovelaban 2 Everyone’ is going to be the biggest Philippine Pride event ever,” the mayor’s post read.

According to the Quezon City government, there were roughly 110,000 attendees last year, and they are expecting more Filipinos to join the whole day event.

This celebration will happen on Saturday at the QC Memorial Circle.

Yan ang line up! LoveLaban 2 Everyone is going to be the BIGGEST Philippine Pride event ever! Be part of Filipino queer history. Ipakita natin sa buong mundo kung paano tayo mag-celebrate ng Pride sa Pilipinas!

Konting kembot na lang, LoveLaban 2 Everyone na!🏳️‍🌈 Exciting activities at pasabog na performances from the country's biggest stars ang naghihintay sa mga makikisaya at makikibaka sa Pride Festival.



Hosts

This year, more than 70 celebrities and personalities will take the stage to promote their advocacy LGBTQ+ rights advocacy and join the Pride event.

Pride PH, a non-profit organization that advocates for equality and inclusivity within the LGBTQ+ community, which is organizing the event along with the QC government, posted the list of confirmed hosts and performers on Facebook.

This year’s hosts are:

Sassa Gurl

Adrian Lindayag

Christian Antolin

Pipay

Yani Villarosa

Alex Diaz

Nicole Cordoves

Gian Bernardino

Esnyr

Tita Krissy Achino

Bong Gonzales

Sky Teotico

Ate Dick

Kaladkaren

Cam Lagmay

Performers

Amid the rising popularity of local drag community following the success of drag shows like ”Drag Race Philippines” and “Drag Den”, several drag artists are among the anticipated guest performers at the QC Pride event. These are:

Marina Summers

Naia

Deja

Russia Fox

Barbie Q

M1ss Jade So

Feyvah Fatale

Astrid Mercury

Tiny Deluxe

Lady Gagita

ØV CÜNT

Mrs. Tan

Matilduh

Hana Beshie

Viñas DeLuxe

Bernie

Brigiding

O-A

Captivating Katkat

Maxie Andreison

Jean Vilogue

Maria Christina

Marlyn/Heart Burns

Elvira

Pura Luka Vega

Precious Paula Nicole

Mac N’ Sheesh

Aside from drag performances, the following Original Pilipino Music artists and personalities are also ready to celebrate Pride month.

BINI

Vice Ganda

Denise Julia

Juan Karlos

Janine Teñoso

Raven Heyres

VXON

G22

YML

Elijah Canlas

Nica del Rosario

Justine Peña

Matthew Chang

LESQREW

Janella Salvador

Lance Reblando

Stef Aranas

DJ AYEL

PEABO

GLOC-9

Sandiwa

Paul Pablo

Kokoy De Santos

Reminders

Meanwhile, with the large crowd expected, Pride PH advised attendees to pack lightly and bring essentials such as umbrellas, masks, water bottles, and more to prepare for the day-long festivities.

It said that pets are also welcome to the join the event but owners are advised to observe park rules and follow the city ordinances.