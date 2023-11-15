From ‘Paskong Pinoy’ to ‘K-pop Medley’: Local artists showcased in Ayala Triangle light show

Local artists’ musical compositions were showcased in this year’s light show at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati City.

Makati City’s annual Christmas light show called “Festival of Lights 2023” opened at the park at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14. Park visitors, including guests of the event, enjoyed the spectacular, strobing lights in tune with a medley of musical compositions in the lawn area of the garden.

Directed by Ohm David, the light show featured a new lighting technology called “mappable LED lights” and interactive floor projections.

The theme this year is “Kaleidoscope of Sight, Sound, and Light.” It comprises three parts featuring the composition and arrangement from local musicians.

Titled “Paskong Pinoy,” the myriad of colorful lights tell the story of Simbang Gabi, a nine-day devotion before Christmas Day, through local Christmas corals. It also included songs by acclaimed composer Ryan Cayabyab. The music was arranged by Arvy Dimaculangan.

the myriad of colorful lights tell the story of Simbang Gabi, a nine-day devotion before Christmas Day, through local Christmas corals. It also included songs by acclaimed composer Ryan Cayabyab. The music was arranged by Arvy Dimaculangan. The second set called “Cosmic K-pop Christmas ” immersed viewers in a spectacle of dancing lights to remixes of trendy K-pop songs and traditional Christmas songs. It was an original composition by Jazz Nicolas and Mikey Amistoso.

” immersed viewers in a spectacle of dancing lights to remixes of trendy K-pop songs and traditional Christmas songs. It was an original composition by Jazz Nicolas and Mikey Amistoso. The last segment “Big Band Holiday” immersed guests in Art Deco-inspired lights and projected imageries while listening to popular, classical music.

This Christmas attraction was further promoted on Make It Makati’s Facebook page, describing the display of lights as a “gift” to Makati residents.

“Here’s a special gift for you, Makatizens! Take a peek at the Christmas Nights with Countless Lights: Festival of Lights 2023 by Ayala Land, Inc. and Make It Makati,” the caption reads.

Filipinos can watch the light show from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in the city.

More attractions

Renowned contemporary artist Leeroy New, social entrepreneur Illac Diaz, and art gallery Arte House collaborated to unveil a massive, revolving art exhibit called “Elemento” on the second floor of The Shops at the Ayala Triangle Gardens starting on December 2.

In Leeroy’s Instagram post, “Elemento” would showcase works from 36 artists across genres and styles.

“This exposition explores new expressions molded by a clear ethos for sustainability. ELEMENTO also brings together creators under one community that sparks future-forward conversations about the environment,” the caption reads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art House (@thearthouse_)

At the northern portion of the garden, families and their children can also enjoy an interactive wishing pond called “Wish Upon a Star.” They can write their Christmas wishes on an interactive screen, which will then flash them onto a green wall.

Ayala Land inaugurated the first light show in Makati City in 2009. It has since become a must-see for residents and tourists in Ayala Center each year.