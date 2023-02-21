Catch colorful digital art ‘In Bloom’ still up at Ayala Triangle Gardens

A stunning digital art installation by a Filipino artist was mounted at a park in Makati City as part of National Arts Month this February.

The work of artist Skye Nicolas called “In Bloom #1” can be viewed at the Green Wall at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati City. It runs from February 15 to 25, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Art Fair Philippines, a premiere art festival in the country, promoted this public art on its website and Instagram page.

The post showed a video of plants being filtered by different mixtures of colors being projected into a wall at the park.

Nicolas himself also posted his installation on Instagram.

In the caption, the artist explained that “In Bloom” is a type of digital art that “explores the proliferation and permeation of digitized memory in the post-internet age.”

“Conceptually, the work is a viscerally layered amalgamation of symbolism and visual poetry,” Nicolas said.

“Created from remixed source material comprised of various stock images that conflate an assortment of lush floral scenery, the installation transforms a site-specific location into an intimate digital garden,” he added.

Nicolas further explained in the post: “This digital floral garden attempts to locate the youthful pulse of fleeting memories, fragments culled and pieced together in an age when memory itself has been inevitably digitized.”

Nicolas’ video projection piece is part of other public artworks and activities making up the “10 Days of Art 2023” led by the organizers of Art Fair Philippines and Make It Makati.

The fair itself ran from February 17 to 19 at The Link carpark in Ayala Center.

Other works from Nicolas were also showcased at the three-day event.

Galeria Paloma’s debut exhibition called “Parallel” included his post-conceptual art, The Walkman Series (2022). Galeria Paloma is a multi-genre art gallery in Quezon City.

Other works of Nicolas can be accessed through his official page here SKYE NICOLAS.