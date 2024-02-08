‘Art Fair ticket inflation?’: Filipinos clamor for accessible, cheaper art exhibits

February is packed with art events in line with National Arts Month. More than a celebration of art and a showcase for artists, these shows intend to bring art closer to the public.

This is a reason why the increased entrance fee to Art Fair Philippines was up for much contention. From P150 in 2022 and P450 in 2023, tickets to the fair had gone up to P750 each this year.

One Filipino took to Tiktok to complain about the tickets being almost “double the price” from last year—something another user agreed with in the comments, asking “what happened to making art accessible? 💔”

While most shared the same sentiments, one commenter offered a different point of view and wrote “I saw the last [year’s] vid of the art fair, it is actually a valid price since some are using upgraded technology.”

“I just hope the artist could get commissions from that,” she added.

“If it’s not [as] good as last year, then yes your opinion is valid. The cost of creating those [is] expensive na din kasi,” she concluded.

Facebook users also commented on one of the fair’s posts to complain about the price.

“I think the ticket prices [are] too steep for the masses. No wonder art in general is seen to be elitist in the PH, hence masses tends to shy away from it and just watch TikTok reels, sad, 😔”, one user wrote.

Art Fair Philippines replied to this comment explaining that they are presenting an “expanded programming at the fair,” and that they have “carefully reviewed” their pricing structure.

This 2024 edition of the art fair happening on February 16 to 18 at The Link in Makati City will be joined by a wider roster of foreign galleries from Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Spain and Japan, among others.

The fair will be staged in collaboration with a long list of local galleries including Altro Mondo, Art Cube Gallery, and Art Elaan, bringing various sections like:

Projects

Photo

Digital

Residencies exhibit

Talks program

Tickets are available at the 4th floor reception of the venue or online, but discounted tickets priced at P500 for students, persons with disability, and senior citizens are only available on-site.

Meanwhile, one Pinoy in light of all the Art Fair buzz, recommended another art space holding an event this month.

Here are some art events this month:

ALT Philippines 2024, commencing on February 23 to 25 at SMX, highlights some of the country’s most prominent artists and focuses on challenging the way viewers see the contemporary art landscape. Tickets are priced at P250.

Komiket QC is also set this February on 10th and 11th at Centris Elements for fans of local comics, crafts, stickers, and prints. Entrance fee is P100.

Twin Flames is a Valentine’s Day weekend art and collectibles market offering photobooth, tarot readings, as well as stickers and stamps. It will be held on February 17 and 18 at Ayala Malls the 30th, Pasig City.