NFTs, AR creations at Museo ng Makati’s exhibit for National Arts Month

A high-tech exhibit of artworks that used augmented reality (AR) and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) can now be visited at Museo ng Makati.

This is part of the lineup of activities in celebration of National Arts Month this February under the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

The city government of Makati partnered with Draper Startup House Manila, an entrepreneurial hub, in launching the exhibit called Paint to Pixel Exhibit on February 7.

It was promoted on My Makati’s Facebook page.

“Binuksan ngayong araw ang Paint to Pixel Exhibit sa Museo ng Makati bilang selebrasyon ng National Arts Month,” the post reads.

“Ayon kay Mayora Abby (Makati Mayor Abby Binay), tampok sa exhibit ang mga non-fungible token (NFTs) at physical art piece na may augmented reality (AR),” it added.

In the post, it was stated that Draper House curated the NFT and AR creations showcased in the museum exhibit.

The Paint to Pixel Exhibit opened last February 7. It will be open to the public until April 30, 2023. Doors are open from Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Museo ng Makati is located at 986 Dr Jose P. Rizal Avenue, Makati City.

NFT, AR art

Investopedia defines AR as “an enhanced version of the real physical world that is achieved through the use of digital visual elements, sound, or other sensory stimuli and delivered via technology.”

In art, Google Arts and Culture said that AR “allows you to project 3D models into the real-world through your phone camera.”

NFTs, meanwhile, is a type of digital asset in an online platform that erupted in popularity in different fields and communities, including the art scene.

READ: Explainer: What are NFTs?

Reviving the art scene

In a Facebook post, Draper House said that this partnership with the local government is part of its efforts to revive the arts and culture scene in the Poblacion area of Makati City.

“Starting February 7th, you get to see NFT and AR artworks, especially curated by our team! This is part of our efforts to collaborate with the local community in reviving the arts and culture scene in Poblacion and to enable artist-entrepreneurs with emerging technology in art,” the post reads.

In a separate post, Makati City’s Museum and Cultural Affairs Office said that the “Paint to Pixel Exhibit” is also part of 10 Days of Art, a two-week long initiative to celebrate public art and events for the coming Art Fair Philippines.

Art Fair Philippines 2023 will run from February 17 to 19 at The Link in Ayala Center, Makati City.

Some of the art communities whose works are featured in Museo ng Makati include the following: