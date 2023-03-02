NFT platform showcases works of renowned Filipino artists

Abdulmari Asia Imao and other celebrated artists were honored at an exhibit that featured their works in their non-fungible token (NFT) forms.

Artifract.io, the country’s first NFT platform, launched this collection at the Unionbank Plaza in Pasig City on February 9.

A video clip about this event was uploaded on Artifract.io’s Instagram account.

“We’re ecstatic to share a recap video of our public launch last February 9 by @alikeofficial!” the caption reads.

“We’re more than grateful for everyone that participated and helped make this event successful. Cheers to building the future of art collecting together!” it added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Artifract (@artifract.io)

These are the artists and their works featured at the collection:

“Euphoric Abundance” by Juvenal Sansó

“Sarimanok Series” by Imao

“Manila Bay Sunset” by Federico Aguilar Alcuaz

Sansó is a multi-awarded artist that was bestowed with the Presidential Medal of Merit by former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

On the other ghand, Alcuaz received the National Artist for Visual Art in 2009.

Lastly, Imao was awarded the National Artist for Visual Art in 2006.

In a statement, Artifract.io said that premium NFT tiles of these paintings were also sold off to art collectors, influential entrepreneurs and estate partners in a private auction held on that day.

Such initiative was warmly welcomed by the entrepreneurs and the stakeholders involved in these artworks.

Fundacion Sansó Museum director and curator Ricky Francisco said that this was their second time partnering with the platform.

“We are so happy that through Artifract and this NFT project, we are able to democratize the artworks of Mr. Sanso and more people get to own part of his work. At the same time, these people help us serve the Filipino public better by ensuring that we continue with the work that we do. We are thankful, and we are so excited,” Francisco said.

David Imao, the grandson of the late national artist in Mindanao, also expressed excitement for the NFT project.

“On behalf of the family, we are really excited to partner with Artifract for this event. To see my lolo’s work in a very digital space, I think it’s something that he would have been excited about, having dabbled in different mediums,” the younger Imao said.

“He is a National Artist for Sculpture, but he also did a lot of paintings, ceramic work, and photography. Knowing that there is this entire medium out there, a new way to experience art that showcases Mindanao culture, I’m sure he would have been excited to see it,” he added.

Artifract also previously showcased Imao’s work at the three-day Art Fair Philippines in partnership with Globe Premium.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Artifract (@artifract.io)

The platform is a team-up between Unit 256 Ventures Inc. and UBX, the leading open finance platform in the Philippines. UBX provides the technologies for the NFT projects and Unit 256 handles the recruitment of artists, branding and other processes involved in the business.

Other details about the online art marketplace could be viewed on its official website, Artifract.