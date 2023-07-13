‘About time’: How Greenbelt 1 patrons reacted to reports of mall closure

Patrons were hit by nostalgia and shared their memories of Ayala’s flagship mall, Greenbelt 1, after learning of reports that the shopping establishment will be closed down for renovation.

On Wednesday, the Philippine Daily Inquirer’s Biz Buzz reported that an Ayala Land Inc. ranking official told them that the mall “will be torn down by the first half of next year to make way for a new property development.”

Biz Buzz also reported that Greenbelt 1 tenants were advised to relocate their businesses elsewhere before the due date, which is in the first semester of 2024.

The reports are yet to be confirmed by Ayala Land Inc., but social media users have shared their memories, thoughts, and concerns regarding the matter.

Some netizens were shocked and frustrated upon finding out that the establishment will reportedly close.

“Whaaaaat magsasara na Greenbelt 1? Nooooooo :((((,” a Twitter user said in a post.

“Greenbelt 1 is closing down to be demolished IM GONNA BE SICK,” another Twitter user said.

Other Greenbelt 1 mallgoers expressed that they will miss going to the 35-year-old mall.

“I’ve been going to Greenbelt since 1987. That area is the last part of that complex and I will miss it. Haaaays,” a Facebook user commented under Inquirer.net’s post on Facebook.

Greenbelt 1 was first opened to the public in 1988, with other parts of the complex like Greenbelt 2 to 5 being constructed and opened to the public in later years.

Some social media users have also thought that the mall revamp is long overdue.

“About time. The whole of Greenbelt has been updated. Nakakaawa na itsura ng [Greenbelt 1],” another Facebook user said.

Greenbelt 1 is located at the corner of Paseo de Roxas and Legazpi Street in Makati City, and it is the only establishment in the Greenbelt complex that hasn’t been revamped since 1988.