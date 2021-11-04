SB19’s ‘Bazinga’ lands on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart

“Filipino music, rise.”

P-pop hitmakers SB19 once again made it to the Billboard chart for their latest single “Bazinga.” The track landed on the Hot Trending Songs chart for the last 24 hours and for the past seven days.

The song is at the 15th spot of the 24-hour version while it is on the 20th spot of the seven-day version as of this writing.

The Hot Trending Songs chart is a weekly recap of the most discussed songs on Twitter globally.

Its real-time chart has two versions—songs that are trending over the last 24 hours and those that are trending for the past seven days.

Fans of SB19 celebrated the new single’s milestone on Twitter using the keywords “#Bazinga_SB19 and “BAZINGA BILLBOARD HITS.” These reached the top Philippine Trends list on Thursday afternoon.

November 20,2019 SB19 being the first Filipino Act appeared on Next Big Sound Chart. And today, November 04, 2021 they are the first ever Filipino artist entered on Billboard Hot Trending Songs. Filipino Music Rise 🇵🇭 BAZINGA BILLBOARD HTS@SB19Official #SB19#Bazinga_SB19 pic.twitter.com/QsGF3Ze8VI — ✨sarah is into stelljun✨ | ʏᴘᵢ ⁴⁰⁷² (@SarahnghaeSB19) November 4, 2021

Last Friday, the chart-topping boyband released an arcade-game-inspired music video for “Bazinga,” which is their third single off their critically acclaimed EP, Pagsibol.

The music video has since garnered 1,152,958 views on YouTube and is currently the top 4 trending video for music on the video-sharing platform.

SB19 first entered the Billboard chart in 2019, when they appeared on the Next Big Sound Chart.

They are the first Filipino group to have landed on the particular chart which lists musical acts for their fast-rising popularity.

They are also the first Pinoy and Southeast Asian act to have been nominated in the Billboard Music Awards for the Top Social Artist category.

The P-pop group is also the first Southeast Asian act that has landed in the top 10 of the Billboard Social 50’s weekly and year-end charts.

SB19 is celebrating its third anniversary as a group through a live online concert on November 27 and 28 titled “Our Zone.”

The event will be streamed on KTX.ph and it will feature special guests, games, and surprises, apart from their own performances.