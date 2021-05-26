‘Napakalaking achievement:’ SB19 thanks supportive A’Tin after historic Billboard Music Awards nomination

P-pop supergroup SB19 expressed their gratitude to the fans who have earnestly supported them in their historic nomination at the recently-concluded Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs).

The boys appeared in a video where they congratulated the winner of the fan-voted Top Social Artist category, South Korean hitmaker BTS.

“Gusto lang po naming magpasalamat sa mga taong sumuporta at sumusuporta po sa amin, lalong lalo na sa kakatapos lang na Billboard Music Awards,” Pablo, one of the members, said.

“And of course, we would also like to congratulate BTS for winning multiple awards at [the] Billboard Music Awards. Grabe! You guys are the best!” Josh, another member, added.

“And lastly, para sa aming pinakamamahal A’TIN, kahit na hindi tayo nanalo o wala tayong nakuhang awards, we are very happy kasi napakalaking achievement ito para sa atin at syempre, napakswerte namin dahil kasama namin kayo para sa journey na ‘to,” Stell, another member, said.

“Kaya ayun, sana andiyan pa rin kayo kahit anong mangyari dahil marami pa tayong pagsasamahan at pagdadaanan,” he added.

The boys also announced that they will be holding an online concert on July 18 called “Back in the Zone.”

SB19 is the first Filipino and Southeast Asian group to have been nominated for the Billboard’s Top Social Artist category since it was launched in 2011.

Their fellow nominees were South Korean music heavyweights BTS, BLACKPINK, SEVENTEEN, and American pop star Ariana Grande.

The Filipino quintet previously landed on Billboard’s Top Social 50 Artists of 2020 as sixth placers, the only Pinoy act to have reached the top 10 of the list.

The group also made it to Billboard’s Next Big Sound Chart in 2019 which lists musical acts for their fast-rising popularity.

SB19 gained the public’s attention after a dance practice video for their now-hit single “Go Up” went viral on social media in that same year.

They debuted in the industry in 2018 and are considered the first Korean-trained Filipino idol group to have earned international recognition.