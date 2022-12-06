‘How tall is Darren Espanto?’: Google search for singer’s height spikes after his interaction with ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN’s interaction with Filipino singer Darren Espanto during the Kpop group’s fan meet in Manila earned online buzz.

In a TikTok video, some of the group’s youngest members were seemingly surprised by Darren’s height.

Jungwon was seen looking up at Darren before looking down on his feet.

Some fans speculated that the Kpop idol is checking if the singer had insoles or was wearing high platform shoes.

Ni-Ki and Jake also seemingly checked Darren’s height.

Like the ENHYPEN members, some Filipinos were also surprised by how tall the Filipino singer is.

“HELP? DARREN IS TALLER THAN ENHYPEN?” a Twitter user said.

“Never thought Darren is that tall,” a TikTok user wrote.

“Ang tangkad pala ni darren…sa tingin ko kahit tanggalin yung sapatos…matangkad pa rin siya ahahaha,” a social media user said.

The interaction of the Filipino star with the Kpop group also prompted a fan to investigate what shoes Darren was wearing.

Based on the social media user’s research, Darren was wearing boots from Prada.

Darren's mysterious shoes. With 60mm or 2.36inch sole height that made Darren's height from 6'0 to 6'2. Or from 182.88cm to 188.88cm. Almost 189cm is tall tall. Case solved. 😂 #ENHYPENWITHBYS @ENHYPEN_members @ENHYPEN pic.twitter.com/HXA4LJ8s8c — @seonyul (@sunyeol24) December 5, 2022

Following ENHYPEN’s fan meet, there is also a sudden spike in the Google search for Darren’s height.

In a past tweet, Darren said he is six feet flat.

Some ENHYPEN fans, collectively known as Engenes, found the interaction between the artists adorable and hilarious.

“ANG CUTE NI WONIE PLS MUKHA SHA NALILIGAW NA BATA,” a TikTok user jokingly said.

“Ni-ki be like: nanliit ako doon par” a social media user said in jest.

“Guys ang funny ‘di ata tanggap nina jake Jungwon at Ni-ki height difference nila kay Darren kasi tinitingnan talaga nila chunky shoes ni Darren,” a Twitter user jokingly said.

ENHYPEN will return to the Philippines in February next year for a two-day concert at the Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay City.