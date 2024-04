MANILA — The Philippine peso’s PHP= weakness against the U.S. dollar will unlikely trigger a central bank rate hike, Finance Minister Ralph Recto said according to Bloomberg report.

Recto sits as the government’s sole representative to the central bank’s seven-person monetary board, which will next set rates on May 16. Recto did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

— Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty