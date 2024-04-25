Planning to film in Intramuros? Here are the pictorial, shooting guidelines to follow

The Intramuros Administration (IA) released pictorial and shooting guidelines for creative professionals and enthusiasts who want to feature the historic Walled City in their projects and pursuits.

Intramuros is among the top tourist destinations in the country which regularly sees visitors, both foreigners and locals, in its expansive grounds.

The old-world district is a vestige of the Spanish regime’s 300-year-old colonization of the Philippines where visitors can see heritage sites and cultural attractions that give a glimpse of life under the colonial period.

Attractions include Fort Santiago, Baluarte de San Diego, Casa Manila Museum and Museo de Intramuros.

Intramuros used to be the seat of political and religious power in the Spanish era.

Being the oldest district in Manila, it is a sanctuary to the capital’s most iconic and historic sites.

As such, the IA has released guidelines to give pointers to filmmakers, videographers, photographers and enthusiasts who want to capture the timeless charm of the Walled City.

The agency also shared links in which they can access permits for the following activities:

The IA is responsible for the orderly restoration and development of Intramuros as a monument to the Hispanic period of Philippine history.

Its mission is to protect and conserve the Walled City’s historical and cultural value and significance while advancing and guiding urban development within it.