PSA: Traffic routes, parking rates, attraction schedules in Intramuros for Holy Week

As the Holy Days approach, the Walled City in Manila typically draws visitors from various backgrounds, ranging from pilgrims to casual tourist

With this in mind, the Intramuros Administration (IA) has posted infographics to inform the public about open and closed routes to traffic, closed roads, parking areas, rates, among other things.

Here are the things that visitors need to keep in mind:

Road closure

Gen. Luna St. to Sta. Clara St.

No parking

Plaza Roma A. Soriano Avenue (Adunua) and Cabildo St.

Intramuros Fire Station

Allowed parking

A. Soriano (Aduana), except Intramuros Fire Station and Plaza Roma

Anda (right side / in front of Palacio Grande)

Arzobispo (beside Clamshell only)

Beaterio (Muralla to Cabildo)

Bonifacio Drive (northbound only)

Legazpi (behind Letran)

Magallanes Drive, except Plaza Mexico Area

Plaza España (in front of BPI)

Real

San Agustin side (in front of Delle Mitre)

Magallanes to Solana (Casa Paz side)

LPU (both sides)

San Francisco (both sides except hawker area)

San Jose (behind DOLE)

Sta. Potenciana (left side only)

Sta. Lucia (left side)

Victoria Gap (one side only)

Parking rates

Parking flat rate (day parking) — P50

Transportation rates

Kalesa (regular guests) — P1,000 per trip

Kalesa (seniors, PWD, students) — P800 per trip

Pedicab — P50 (1 to 3 passengers per trip)

The IA said that traffic routes, restroom facilities, locations of the Stations of the Cross, churches and chapels, street vendors, and other information can be viewed on their map.

It also reminded visitors that only MTPB personnel are authorized to collect parking fees. If they have concerns about overcharging or other related issues, they can report to the IA at 0998-884-9224.

“Your cooperation ensures a safe and orderly experience for all. Thank you for your understanding and respect for this sacred time,” the IA said.

Intramuros is home to several attractions that Filipinos can visit for leisure, such as Fort Santiago, Baluarte de San Diego, Casa Manila Museum, and Museo de Intramuros.

Here are their respective schedules for Holy Week:

The Walled City also houses several religious sites which pilgrims can go to for the traditional Visita Iglesia.

The Visita Iglesia is a tradition among Catholics in which they visit at least seven different churches on Holy Thursday and Good Friday as a form of pilgrimage.

Some offer prayers to the Blessed Sacrament, while others pray in front of the successive Stations of Cross in each church.

The choice of seven churches was believed to be a reference to the Seven Last Words of Jesus or His Seven Holy Wounds.

Here are the churches which Catholics can visit in Intramuros:

Intramuros used to be the seat of political and religious power in the Spanish Colonial Period.

Being the oldest district in Manila, it is a sanctuary to the capital’s most iconic and historic sites.