‘Once in a lifetime’: K-pop fan greets, serves coffee to WayV members in Manila

A Filipino fan of a popular Chinese group was in tears of joy when she interacted with the members at a local coffee shop.

Papakape, a homegrown specialty coffee shop, posted the video of a cafe staff member’s reaction to taking the orders of Ten and other members of WayV.

It was uploaded on the coffee shop’s Instagram page on March 29.

“@tenlee_1001 enjoys his Iced Americano prepared by our very own @wayvofficial fan @jeyunx!” the caption reads.

The post itself has garnered 1,519 reactions on the platform.

The original footage of this noteworthy moment was shared by the staff named Jeunne “Jae” Rigayen on her Twitter account on March 26.

The video showed Rigayen in tears and trying to collect herself behind the counter of the café in Fort Santiago, Intramuros, Manila.

Papakape’s other branch is in Palanan, Makati City.

Ten of WayV, along with other bodyguards and staff, then came into the store to order Iced Americano.

Rigayen quickly regained her composure to take her favorite idol’s order and prepare it.

In her tweet, Rigayen described it as a “once-in-a-lifetime” experience as a K-pop fan who also happened to work at a café.

“A once-in-a-lifetime experience as a K-pop fan,” her tweet reads. Her Twitter handle is @channiehosh.

“Sorry if I freaked out but BROOOO I met TEN of WAYV! (MIND U GUYS PLS IM WORKING I DONT STALK AND SHIZZ),” she also clarified.

Her tweet has garnered 1.2 million as of writing.

In a report by ABS-CBN News, Rigayen said that this moment was filmed by her boss.

She also explained in the interview that she already spotted other WayV members outside the café prior to Ten’s arrival inside the café.

Rigayen recalled that her favorite artists smiled and waved back at her after she greeted them.

This was also why she was also in tears at the start of the video.

“Tapos doon na ako parang naiyak talaga kaso siyempre kailangan ko maging professional at i-take ang order at gumawa ng kape,” she was quoted in the report as saying.

Ten, along with four other members Kun, Xiaojun, Hendery and Yangyang were in the Philippines for their first solo fan meet “WayZenNi,” the fandom name of the group.

This was held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on the same day.

WayV is a seven-member Chinese sub-unit of the group NCT under SM Entertainment and managed by a Chinese label named Label V. They debuted in 2019.