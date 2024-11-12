Intramuros takes spotlight amid Dua Lipa sighting with beau in tourist site

The country’s historic “Walled City” took the spotlight after international artists were spotted visiting Manila’s popular tourist site with their beaus.

Pop star Dua Lipa was spotted by a Filipino walking hand-in-hand with her British boyfriend, actor Callum Turner, in Intramuros.

While the online user has since turned private, the picture was reposted by fan accounts and news outlets on social media.

It featured the “Levitating” singer smiling as she walked with Callum in a sleeveless top and black plants.

The actor, meanwhile, was in an all-black ensemble of long-sleeved shirt and pants.

The photo circulated online on Monday, November 11, days before Dua will hold the Philippine leg of her “Radical Optimism” tour at the Philippine Arena on November 13.

Some Pinoys who saw the image could not help but recall another incident of a pop star visiting the tourist attraction with their significant other.

“These pop stars bringing their British men to Intramuros. I’m so annoyed. Half-kidding,” an online user wrote, sharing a picture of Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo who went to the historic site with her beau, British actor Louis Partridge, last October.

“Love that both Olivia and Dua have gone to Intramuros [plus] with jowas, wuw,” another user commented.

ALSO READ: ‘Unexpected meet and greet’: Olivia Rodrigo sightings in Manila ahead of concert

Others joked about visiting the tourist site whenever global artists would have a concert in the country for the probability of seeing them.

“Dapat talaga kapag day before ng concert ng mga [international] artists, pumunta na lang ako sa Intramuros eh,” an online user quipped.

‘Pag may international act na bibisita sa Pinas at wala kayong ticket, mag-abang na lang kayo sa Intramuros,” another online user commented.

Intramuros is among the top tourist destinations in the country, which regularly sees visitors, both foreigners and locals, on its expansive grounds.

The old-world district is a vestige of the Spanish regime’s 300-year-old colonization of the Philippines where visitors can see heritage sites and cultural attractions that give a glimpse of life under the colonial period.

Attractions include Fort Santiago, Baluarte de San Diego, Casa Manila Museum and Museo de Intramuros.

Intramuros used to be the seat of political and religious power in the Spanish era.

Being the oldest district in Manila, it is a sanctuary to the capital’s most iconic and historic sites.