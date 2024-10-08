‘New pet peeve’: Jen Barangan sorry over flash use at Olivia Rodrigo’s Manila concert

Content creator Jen Barangan posted a brief apology on her Instagram account on Tuesday, October 8, after facing backlash from social media users for recording herself with a flash during Olivia Rodrigo’s concert last Saturday.



“I’m so sorry for my actions,” she wrote.



One of the top comments on her post read, “Tapos na. Nasilaw na ‘yung nasa likod mo.”



“Don’t you know how to apologize properly? You need to specifically mention what you’re apologizing for. This non-apology reeks of arrogance and entitlement,” another Facebook user said.

Jen earned the ire of concertgoers after she captured videos of herself singing while using flash during the Manila leg of Olivia’s GUTS World Tour at the Philippine Arena last Saturday.

In a Facebook post, a page called We are Millennials tagged flash use as a “new pet peeve.”

The post featured photos of people who used flash during Olivia’s concert, including Jen. It also included a screenshot of an Instagram story with the text: “pahirapan makakuha ng ticket tapos ilaw lang mapapanood mo.”

The post has so far earned 3,000 laugh reactions, 302 likes, 19 sad and 19 angry reactions, as well as over 400 shares on Facebook so far.

“Recording is great, but please avoid using flash as it can be distracting to other fans during the concert,” the page wrote as a caption.

“Not mindful. Not considerate. Not demure,” it added in the comments section.

The page urged concertgoers to stop recording themselves with flashlight on.

Many have started labeling those who record themselves with the flash on during concerts as part of a “concert epidemic.” It begs the question: how would you enjoy a concert without disrupting others?

Meanwhile, despite the criticisms against Jen, some netizens defended her, saying she is not the only one who used flash.



“Di lang naman ikaw ang nag-video ng ganun. Grabe ang mga tao ngayon,” a Facebook user commented.



Another supporter wrote, “You were just enjoying the concert. We know you didn’t intend to hurt anyone.”

Others lauded the content creator for taking accountability with her public apology.

“Best way to say sorry talaga and you did not defend yourself kasi kitang kita naman mali ka…good job,” a Facebook user commented.

“At least you owned it and took accountability for it. That’s what matters most,” another said.