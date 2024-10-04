‘Unexpected meet and greet’: Olivia Rodrigo sightings in Manila ahead of concert

Pictures and videos of Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo roaming around Intramuros circulated a day before her Manila Silver Star Show for her “Guts” world tour.

The X (formerly Twitter) account @MegaKapamilya posted clips and images of the pop star on Friday, October 4, claiming she was spotted in the historic Walled City.

One video showed Olivia walking with her beau, British actor Louis Partridge along the streets of Intramuros. It was credited to Justin Sape.

Another post showed pictures of the “good 4 u” singer riding a bicycle in Intramuros.

The account also shared a close-up picture of the artist taking “selfies” with fans.

A fan account shared a clip of Filipino “Livvies” allegedly meeting the singer at a Korean health and beauty store.

Olivia Rodrigo meetings fans at Olivia Young. pic.twitter.com/yDoG8YiBQK — Rodrigo Times (@RodrigoTimes) October 4, 2024

Another “Livvie” who was part of the Bambike Ecotours in the Walled City also spotted Olivia in the area.

“Humble queen. Bambike tour turned into unexpected meet and greet!!” the fan wrote on TikTok.

Prior to her arrival in her great-grandfather’s country, Olivia posted a TikTok video of herself dubbed in actress Cameron Diaz’s soundbite when the latter was interviewed in 2014.

“On my way to the Philippines!!!! I’m sooooooo excited!!!!” the “vampire” singer exclaimed.

She also shared an Instagram Story of herself indulging in halo-halo, a popular cold dessert in the country.

“Halo-halo secured!!!! So excited to be in the Philippines,” Olivia wrote with purple heart emojis.

Olivia is holding the Philippine leg of her “Guts” world tour at the Philippine Arena on Saturday, October 5.

Her stopover in the country is part of her special “Silver Star Show“, from which proceeds from the tickets will go to her Fund 4 Good organization.

The organization is Olivia’s global initiative to support girls’ education and reproductive rights, as well as prevent gender-based violence.

Olivia got her big break with her 2021 album “SOUR” which carried hits like “deja vu,” “driver’s license,” and “good 4 u.”

She has since earned three Grammy awards, seven Billboard Music Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards, and four People’s Choice awards in her musical career, among others.

Her great-grandfather from her father’s side immigrated to the United States from the Philippines as a teenager to start a new life.

The artist had revealed that her Pinoy great-grandfather was a “really good cook” who would make lumpia — Filipino spring rolls — which she found “really yummy.”

In 2018, Olivia shared that she hoped to visit the Philippines as they have “extended family” in the country who she has never met.