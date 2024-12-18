‘Parang pumitas lang’: Dashcam captures snatching incident along Road 10

A dashcam video showing a man snatching an item from a vehicle stuck in traffic on Road 10 in Manila has alarmed Filipinos.

Motoring publication VISOR on Tuesday, December 17, shared footage from a dashcam clip provided by Facebook user Ciel Pascual which showed an individual approaching a small truck’s opened window.

“Scary talaga ang Road 10,” the publication said as a caption with an eyes-covering-face emoji.

Road 10 or Radial Road 10 is a road network from Roxas Boulevard in Manila meant to cut through the northwestern part of the metropolis, particularly in the cities of Malabon and Navotas.

It is also a route to the capital’s ports.

Meanwhile, the dashcam footage shows a man emerging from the middle of the road and stopping beside a small truck stuck in traffic.

After a few seconds, the man grabs something from inside the truck and runs across the road to escape.

“Quick lang. Parang pumitas lang ng mangga ah,” Pascual wrote in a Facebook post with an anxious-face-with-sweat emoji.

The incident happened at around past 6 p.m. on December 16, Monday.

It drew various comments from Filipinos, with some commenting that such incidents have become a “norm” in the area.

“Yup. Ganyan diyan. As usual, walang silbi ang barangay at PNP,” a Facebook user wrote, referring to the Philippine National Police.

“Nagtataka [lang] ako, bakit sa dami dami na ng nagre-reklamo [diyan] sa Road 10, pero walang ginagawang [aksyon diyan], mas lalo pa dumami… parang [wala naman] pakialam mga namumuno [diyan],” another online user said.

“Maraming magnanakaw [diyan]. Target nila mga trucks and nakabukas na windows ng cars,” a different Pinoy claimed.

“Ganyan talaga [diyan], kahit hindi Christmas,” another Facebook user said.

“ALWAYS! When we pass that place, my father always tells me to put the windows up. Kahit konting butas, dapat sarado at pati pintuan, naka-lock. Don’t tempt fate,” a different online user said.

“Kung alam mo nang delikado sa lugar na ‘yan, ingat lagi. Baka ‘yung cellphone na pinambili mo ng 13th month mo, mawala ng isang iglap lang,” she added.

One of the common tactics used by snatchers in the metro is stealing items from vehicles stuck in traffic, particularly those with open windows or doors. Some criminals even resort to damaging car paint by scratching it with objects.

Other road-related crimes include “Bukas Kotse Gang,” the “Basag Salamin Gang,” and the “Sadya Budol Gang,” among others.